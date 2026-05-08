Sylvia Perera, Founder and Executive Chef of Colombo Kitchen, is a nominee at the Eastern Eye Restaurant Awards 2026. Sylvia leads Colombo Kitchen with a clear focus on authenticity, consistency and storytelling through food. Her approach is deeply rooted in Sri Lankan culinary traditions, shaped by years of home cooking and family influences in Negombo.

Her journey into professional cooking began later in life, yet it is defined by structure and resilience. After moving to the UK and raising four children, Sylvia launched a catering business at the age of 50, gradually building a loyal customer base. This foundation later evolved into successful restaurant ventures, demonstrating her ability to translate traditional recipes into scalable, high-quality dining experiences.

About the Business

Colombo Kitchen, located at 240 Upper Richmond Rd, London, is a celebration of Sri Lankan cooking in its many regional and cultural expressions. The restaurant draws its dishes from a range of culinary traditions, from coastal seafood cookery to rustic village dishes and deeply personal home-style recipes. The result is a menu that reflects the island’s diversity with both depth and integrity.

Signature offerings showcase this breadth. From seafood-led curries rooted in coastal traditions to Dutch Burgher classics such as Lamprais and vibrant street food staples like Hoppers, each dish is grounded in authenticity.

Traditional methods such as using hand-ground spices, roasting curry powders and cooking in clay pots, have remained integral.

What Sets Them Apart

Sylvia’s journey stands out for its late-career entrepreneurship and resilience. She opened her first restaurant at 62 and built the business during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining operational stability and customer trust.

In 2024, shortly before securing her second location in Putney, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite this, she continued with the expansion while undergoing treatment. Now in remission, her leadership reflects determination and long-term vision, making her story one of perseverance as much as business success.

Colombo Kitchen distinguishes itself through an unwavering commitment to authenticity, not only in its food but also in the cultural experience it delivers. The restaurant’s approach prioritises lived culinary traditions over reinterpretation, allowing guests to experience Sri Lankan cuisine as it is authentically prepared rather than adapted

A key part of this philosophy has been a consistent focus on quality, technique and heritage. A dedicated team, many with long-standing experience, brings deep knowledge of the cuisine. Live cooking and open kitchen methods help to enhance transparency and interaction between chefs and diners.

Customer Engagement and Loyalty

One of the main strengths of Colombo Kitchen is its ability to build connections with its customer base. The family-led feel creates a sense of warmth and familiarity which helps retain clients. Both the quality of the food and experience have resulted in loyal customer relationships.

Growth has been driven by word-of-mouth advocacy, strong engagement with the local community and thoughtfully curated dining experiences. A stable and well-retained team further enhances this connection, allowing returning guests to enjoy a personalised and intuitive service that strengthens their bond with the brand.

Recognition and Achievements

Sylvia’s work has received industry recognition, highlighting both her culinary skill and business impact. She was named National Chef of the Year at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2024.

Colombo Kitchen was also awarded Sri Lankan Restaurant of the Year at the Nation’s Curry Awards 2026, reinforcing its position within the UK’s competitive restaurant landscape.

Reputation and Growth

The business has developed a strong reputation for quality, consistency and cultural authenticity. Customer feedback often highlights the depth of flavour, homely cooking style and the distinctive identity of the cuisine.

With continued expansion and a growing presence, Colombo Kitchen represents a focused and disciplined approach to niche cuisine, led by a founder whose journey reflects personal and professional resilience.



To view more or submit nominations, visit the official Restaurant Awards website: https://eerestaurantawards.com/