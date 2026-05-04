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Sanjay

Proprietor | Madhu’s | Nominee

Sanjay

Sanjay, Proprietor of Madhu’s

Eastern Eye
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokMay 04, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Sanjay, Proprietor of Madhu’s, is a nominee at the Eastern Eye Restaurant Awards 2026. He leads the business with a clear focus on consistency, quality, and customer experience. With extensive experience in the hospitality industry, he has shaped a catering operation that seamlessly blends traditional culinary techniques with contemporary service standards. Under his leadership, kitchen and service teams operate in close coordination, particularly during large-scale events where precision and efficiency are essential.

About the Business

Madhu’s is renowned for its distinctive catering style, offering authentic Punjabi cuisine enriched with Kenyan influences. Operating from the Dilly Hotel in London, the business benefits from a premium setting known for hosting elegant, large-scale events in refined ballroom spaces that enhance the overall guest experience.

The company has built a strong reputation for delivering high-volume events without compromising on food quality or service excellence. Its menus reflect both tradition and adaptability, appealing to a broad and diverse range of tastes.

What Sets Them Apart

Madhu’s stands out for its unique culinary identity, rooted in secret family recipes passed down over four generations. The fusion of Punjabi heritage with Kenyan influences creates a flavour profile that is both distinctive and memorable.

This is supported by a highly skilled team of chefs and service professionals who prioritise preparation, coordination, and attention to detail. The ability to consistently deliver exceptional results in premium venues remains a key differentiator.

Innovation in Catering

The catering portfolio includes a diverse range of menus tailored to modern event requirements. Alongside traditional Indian offerings, clients can choose from Indo-Chinese and Sri Lankan options, enabling highly personalised dining experiences.

Menus reflect both innovation and variety, featuring dishes such as Tai Pai prawns, calamari, Kerala-style fish, and Sri Lankan curries. This versatility allows Madhu’s to meet evolving tastes while remaining rooted in its culinary heritage.

Client Feedback and Reputation

Madhu’s continues to receive consistently strong client feedback, particularly for its food quality, presentation, and overall dining experience. The business holds over 1,000 Google reviews, the majority rated five stars, alongside more than 170 ‘Excellent’ ratings on TripAdvisor.

Customers frequently highlight the authenticity of the cuisine, generous portions, and the attentive, professional service delivered across events.

Adaptability and Range

A key strength lies in its ability to cater to diverse audiences and event themes. Madhu’s offers an extensive selection of banqueting menus, including Indian, Gujarati, South Indian, Pakistani, Indo-Chinese, Sri Lankan, sushi, and high tea options.

The business also provides bespoke menu design, ensuring that each offering is tailored to client requirements and guest preferences.

Know someone who deserves recognition? Nominate now

banqueting menusdilly hotelfood qualityhospitality industrymadhussanjay

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