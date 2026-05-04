Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Arup Dasgupta

Chef-Owner | Euphoria by Chef Arup | Nominee

Arup Dasgupta

Arup Dasgupta, Chef and owner of Euphoria by Chef Arup

Eastern Eye
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokMay 04, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Arup Dasgupta, Chef and owner of Euphoria by Chef Arup, is a nominee at the Eastern Eye Restaurant Awards 2026. With over 30 years of experience across India, the Middle East, and Europe, he brings a refined and structured approach to Indian cuisine. His work extends beyond the plate, with a strong emphasis on leadership, team development, and maintaining high kitchen standards.

About the Business

Euphoria by Chef Arup is a contemporary take on Indian food, blending traditional flavours with modern techniques and presentation. Operating from Crayford, the company offers upscale dining with an emphasis on clean taste, balance, and finesse.

While rooted in traditional methods, the cuisine is presented with a modern sensibility, offering both comfort and sophistication to a diverse audience.

What Sets Him Apart

Arup's approach is unique in its presentation of Indian food in a sophisticated, international format while remaining true to its roots. His background in high-end restaurants and hotels has contributed to an emphasis on discipline, consistency, and attention to detail.

Equally significant is his commitment to mentorship. He places strong emphasis on skill development, mindset, and confidence building within his team, leading by example with clarity and structure.

Innovation in the Kitchen

One of his notable innovations is his modern take on Daulat ki Chaat, a classic dessert from Old Delhi. Through modern culinary techniques, he has given it a fine dining twist while preserving its light, delicate nature.

His use of textures like saffron milk, khoya cream, and subtle flavours shows his skill in turning traditional, simple, nostalgic flavour combinations into layered, contemporary expressions.

Recognition and Achievements

Arup has received consistent recognition for his work, including Gold Medalist at the National Curry Chef of the Year by the Craft Guild of Chefs (UK), Private Chef of the Year, and National Winner - Asian & Oriental Chef of the Year at the House of Lords.

He has also received a Michelin Plate and an Honorary Doctorate in Hospitality Leadership and Management for his culinary expertise and leadership in the hospitality sector.

Vision for the Future

Arup remains committed to shaping the future of food through leadership, consulting, and mentorship. His work focuses on bridging tradition and innovation while positioning Indian cuisine within a contemporary global context. Through this, he continues to elevate industry standards and nurture emerging talent.

Nominate a chef, restaurateur, or team that is making an impact in the industry. Put their name forward now.

Nominate now.

eastern eye restaurant awards 2026traditional flavorshospitality leadershiphigh-end restaurantsarup dasgupta

Related News

Rakesh Bhamu
Eastern Eye Restaurant Awards

Rakesh Bhamu

Sanjay
Eastern Eye Restaurant Awards

Sanjay

More For You

Eastern Eye Restaurant Awards 2026 invites nominations for UK's south Asian restaurants

The awards will shine a light on places that focus on good food, community ties and consistent service

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye Restaurant Awards 2026 invites nominations for UK's south Asian restaurants

Highlights

  • A national awards platform for south Asian restaurants in the UK
  • Sector worth £8 billion and employing 168,000 people.
The Eastern Eye Restaurant Awards (EERA) have opened nominations and will recognise chefs, restaurateurs and culinary talent across Britain’s dining scene.

There are no national awards for south Asian restaurants and multicultural restaurants, even though they are everywhere in the UK. Most high-profile awards focus on fine dining and celebrity chefs.

But thousands of family-run curry houses, street food stalls and neighbourhood restaurants never get recognised, despite keeping high streets alive and training the next generation of chefs.

Keep ReadingShow less