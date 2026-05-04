Arup Dasgupta, Chef and owner of Euphoria by Chef Arup, is a nominee at the Eastern Eye Restaurant Awards 2026 . With over 30 years of experience across India, the Middle East, and Europe, he brings a refined and structured approach to Indian cuisine. His work extends beyond the plate, with a strong emphasis on leadership, team development, and maintaining high kitchen standards.

About the Business

Euphoria by Chef Arup is a contemporary take on Indian food, blending traditional flavours with modern techniques and presentation. Operating from Crayford, the company offers upscale dining with an emphasis on clean taste, balance, and finesse.

While rooted in traditional methods, the cuisine is presented with a modern sensibility, offering both comfort and sophistication to a diverse audience.

What Sets Him Apart

Arup's approach is unique in its presentation of Indian food in a sophisticated, international format while remaining true to its roots. His background in high-end restaurants and hotels has contributed to an emphasis on discipline, consistency, and attention to detail.

Equally significant is his commitment to mentorship. He places strong emphasis on skill development, mindset, and confidence building within his team, leading by example with clarity and structure.

Innovation in the Kitchen

One of his notable innovations is his modern take on Daulat ki Chaat, a classic dessert from Old Delhi. Through modern culinary techniques, he has given it a fine dining twist while preserving its light, delicate nature.

His use of textures like saffron milk, khoya cream, and subtle flavours shows his skill in turning traditional, simple, nostalgic flavour combinations into layered, contemporary expressions.

Recognition and Achievements

Arup has received consistent recognition for his work, including Gold Medalist at the National Curry Chef of the Year by the Craft Guild of Chefs (UK), Private Chef of the Year, and National Winner - Asian & Oriental Chef of the Year at the House of Lords.

He has also received a Michelin Plate and an Honorary Doctorate in Hospitality Leadership and Management for his culinary expertise and leadership in the hospitality sector.

Vision for the Future

Arup remains committed to shaping the future of food through leadership, consulting, and mentorship. His work focuses on bridging tradition and innovation while positioning Indian cuisine within a contemporary global context. Through this, he continues to elevate industry standards and nurture emerging talent.

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