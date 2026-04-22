Eastern Eye Restaurant Awards 2026 invites nominations for UK south Asian restaurants

Highlights

Awards on Monday, 29 June 2026.

A national awards platform for south Asian restaurants in the UK

Sector worth £8 billion and employing 168,000 people.

The Eastern Eye Restaurant Awards (EERA) have opened nominations and will recognise chefs, restaurateurs and culinary talent across Britain’s dining scene. The event will take place on Monday, 29 June 2026 in Central London.

There are no national awards for south Asian restaurants and multicultural restaurants, even though they are everywhere in the UK. Most high-profile awards focus on fine dining and celebrity chefs.

But thousands of family-run curry houses, street food stalls and neighbourhood restaurants never get recognised, despite keeping high streets alive and training the next generation of chefs.

The awards will shine a light on places that focus on good food, community ties and consistent service. Many of these restaurants support local suppliers, create jobs and keep cultural traditions alive.

These restaurants are worth £8 billion to the economy. The sector runs 14,000 establishments and employs 168,000 people. Yet most go unnoticed.

The awards were built with help from chefs, restaurant owners and industry experts. They are designed to celebrate resilience, quality and authenticity, not just social media buzz or big marketing budgets.

Any south Asian restaurant can be nominated, from local takeaways to Michelin-starred venues.

Why it matters

Getting nominated gives restaurants more visibility. It is also a chance to connect with other people in the industry, chefs, suppliers, investors and creatives who want to talk about where the sector is heading.

The awards recognise that south Asian restaurants have shaped how Britain eats. They tell the story of migration, identity and cultures coming together.

The Eastern Eye Restaurant Awards will recognise this reality and shift attention to the real foundation of the dining sector, the everyday professionalism that keeps independent restaurants running.

From sourcing ingredients responsibly to managing small, close-knit teams, these efforts matter just as much as creative presentation or luxury decor.

By focusing on these values, EERA will help redefine excellence in today’s dining scene. It will set standards that are practical, inclusive, and reflect how most UK restaurants actually operate.

Individuals can self-nominate or nominate colleagues, partners, or clients. All entries must be submitted through the online form and completed in full. The closing date for submissions is Friday, 29 May.