Rakesh Bhamu, Owner of Bikaneri Bar & Restaurant, is a nominee at the Eastern Eye Restaurant Awards 2026 . He has successfully built and managed the business with a strong emphasis on authenticity, quality, and customer experience. His approach centres on traditional cooking techniques and consistency across both kitchen and service.

About the Business

Bikaneri Bar & Restaurant, based in Hinckley, specialises in Rajasthani and North Indian cuisine. The restaurant offers a welcoming and comfortable dining environment, attracting a broad customer base.

The business prioritises high-quality ingredients sourced from trusted suppliers, delivering fresh, home-style food with balanced flavours. Consistency remains central to maintaining its loyal customer base.

What Sets Them Apart

The restaurant is an advocate for regional Indian cooking. This is reflected in the wide range of traditional recipes and techniques that the restaurant offers. Bikaneri strives to offer original Rajasthani flavours, using expertly chosen spices to perfection, which results in the delivery of unique and distinctively Indian dishes.

It is the restaurant’s commitment to perfection that sets it apart from its competitors, reflected in a consistent and dependable standard of quality, presentation and service that customers can rely on.

Signature Dishes and Menu

Signature dishes include Dal Baati Churma, Raj Kachori, Rajasthani Laal Maas, Gatta Curry, and Samosa Chaat. All of these are authentically prepared using traditional methods, which offer customers a genuine insight into their origins and culture. The Rajasthani dishes also deliver a perfect balance of flavour and freshness, combined with spices that complement and enhance each meal.

Service and Guest Experience

Service plays a central role in the restaurant’s offering. Rakesh places strong emphasis on providing customers with an honest and efficient experience. The service staff are welcoming and are very knowledgeable about the food menu and cuisine. They have a great emphasis placed on clear standards and ensure a highly dependable and pleasant service at all times. Customer feedback is actively incorporated, supporting continuous improvement and strengthening long-term relationships with guests.

Cultural Representation

The restaurant offers a taste of Indian food culture by offering food cooked using traditional methods and spices in order to retain authenticity and traditional flavours. It celebrates the various types of cuisine that India has to offer and more importantly, Rajasthani and North Indian culture. The experience offered by Bikaneri is more than just food, it is a step back in time, and a step into an authentic way of life.

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