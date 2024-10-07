Sue Gray resigns as Starmer’s chief of staff

The prime minister’s office confirmed that Gray will now take up a new role as Starmer’s envoy for the regions and nations.

Gray had been the focus of recent media leaks about her salary and was blamed by some anonymous officials for contributing to Starmer’s early challenges in office. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

KEIR Starmer’s chief of staff, Sue Gray, resigned on Sunday following reports of tensions within his advisory team, just over three months after the Labour Party’s landslide election victory.

Gray, a former senior civil servant, had been the focus of recent media leaks about her salary and was blamed by some anonymous officials for contributing to Starmer’s early challenges in office.

Gray released a statement explaining her decision: “In recent weeks, it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government’s vital work of change.”

Starmer led the Labour Party to a major victory in July, vowing to bring discipline and change after 14 years of Conservative rule. However, his administration has faced criticism regarding free gifts received by him and other Labour politicians from wealthy donors.

Last week, Starmer’s office confirmed that he had repaid thousands of pounds worth of these gifts, though the issue remains politically damaging, especially as his government is cutting financial aid for energy bills for millions of pensioners.

The prime minister’s office confirmed that Gray will now take up a new role as Starmer’s envoy for the regions and nations. She will be replaced by Morgan McSweeney, who had served as chief adviser to the prime minister.

Gray was appointed by Starmer in 2023, while Labour was still in opposition. Her hiring attracted attention due to her role in a 2022 investigation into Downing Street parties under then-prime minister Boris Johnson. Johnson resigned in 2023.

Starmer also announced other changes to his advisory team, including the formation of a new strategic communications team headed by James Lyons, a former senior journalist.

As Starmer and chancellor Rachel Reeves prepare for their first budget statement on 30 October, the Conservative Party has criticised the government.

A spokesperson stated, “Sue Gray was brought in to deliver a programme for government, and all we’ve seen is a government of self-service.”

(With inputs from Reuters)