  • Monday, October 07, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Sue Gray resigns as Starmer’s chief of staff

The prime minister’s office confirmed that Gray will now take up a new role as Starmer’s envoy for the regions and nations.

Gray had been the focus of recent media leaks about her salary and was blamed by some anonymous officials for contributing to Starmer’s early challenges in office. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

KEIR Starmer’s chief of staff, Sue Gray, resigned on Sunday following reports of tensions within his advisory team, just over three months after the Labour Party’s landslide election victory.

Gray, a former senior civil servant, had been the focus of recent media leaks about her salary and was blamed by some anonymous officials for contributing to Starmer’s early challenges in office.

Gray released a statement explaining her decision: “In recent weeks, it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government’s vital work of change.”

Starmer led the Labour Party to a major victory in July, vowing to bring discipline and change after 14 years of Conservative rule. However, his administration has faced criticism regarding free gifts received by him and other Labour politicians from wealthy donors.

Last week, Starmer’s office confirmed that he had repaid thousands of pounds worth of these gifts, though the issue remains politically damaging, especially as his government is cutting financial aid for energy bills for millions of pensioners.

The prime minister’s office confirmed that Gray will now take up a new role as Starmer’s envoy for the regions and nations. She will be replaced by Morgan McSweeney, who had served as chief adviser to the prime minister.

Gray was appointed by Starmer in 2023, while Labour was still in opposition. Her hiring attracted attention due to her role in a 2022 investigation into Downing Street parties under then-prime minister Boris Johnson. Johnson resigned in 2023.

Starmer also announced other changes to his advisory team, including the formation of a new strategic communications team headed by James Lyons, a former senior journalist.

As Starmer and chancellor Rachel Reeves prepare for their first budget statement on 30 October, the Conservative Party has criticised the government.

A spokesperson stated, “Sue Gray was brought in to deliver a programme for government, and all we’ve seen is a government of self-service.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related Stories
News

Starmer: Israel-Hamas war hit community ties
INDIA

‘Modi’s party set to lose two state elections’
News

New laws to expand workers’ rights from day one on the job
News

Assisted dying law set for parliamentary debate
HEADLINE STORY

Comment: ‘London committed to tackling hate crimes, building bridges’
HEADLINE STORY

Johnson compares Sunak to Brutus in his new memoir ‘Unleashed’
News

Britain hands over Chagos Islands to Mauritius, keeps Diego Garcia base
News

Starmer repays over £6,000 for gifts after backlash over donations
HEADLINE STORY

BoE’s Bailey signals ‘aggressive rate cuts’ if inflation eases
News

Taliban raid targets key Islamic State members
News

Doctors protest again in India over rape and murder of colleague
HEADLINE STORY

Exclusive: Shame of all-white NHS leaders
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sue Gray Sue Gray resigns as Starmer’s chief of staff
Starmer: Israel-Hamas war hit community ties
Sachin Tendulkar to boost cricket in US
Trump, Elon Musk address thousands in Pennsylvania
Investment summit to feature Google, Wayve and Brookfield
‘Modi’s party set to lose two state elections’