Website Logo
  • Friday, January 21, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 488,396
Total Cases 38,566,027
Today's Fatalities 703
Today's Cases 3,47,254
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 488,396
Total Cases 38,566,027
Today's Fatalities 703
Today's Cases 3,47,254

CRICKET

Stupid to blame IPL for England’s Ashes debacle: Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Former captain and batting star Kevin Pietersen has said that it’s “stupid” to blame the Indian Premier League for England’s embarrassing 0-4 loss to Australia in the recently-concluded Ashes series.

England great David Gower was “annoyed” after their Ashes defeat and said current skipper Joe Root had players who were “unavailable” because of the IPL.

Pietersen, an Ashes winner in 2005, 2009, 2010-11 and 2013, laughed at the remark.

“It is stupid. You can’t blame the IPL for the demise of Test cricket in England. It’s crazy. I’ve commented on it quite a lot. It’s the system, it’s the county cricket system, which is poor. So there’s no blame,” Pietersen, who is representing World Giants in the Legends League Cricket, said on Thursday.

“It’s crazy to blame the Indian Premier League because if you have a look at the Test team, there’s only maybe (Ben) Stokes (Jonny) Bairstow and (Jos) Buttler who play the IPL…

“Hardly any of the Test team players play the IPL… So how can you blame the IPL? You can’t blame the IPL. It’s crazy,” a former captain of the IPL’s Delhi franchise added.

Off-the-field, the English cricketers were also mired in a controversy after a report claimed that there was a “drinking culture” in the team with the players and coaches drinking late into the night before police broke up the session.

Pietersen said there was no harm in it as the players are affected by the strict bio-bubble restrictions.

“It’s stressful. It’s incredibly stressful. I’ve never played in a bubble. I can’t imagine but I think it must be very lonely.

“You’re not allowed to go to coffee shops. You’re not allowed to go down to the restaurants, you’re not allowed to do anything. And what else do you do?

“So, I’m sure that the guys must have tried to find some sort of social activities in whichever way that they deem fit,” he said.

The 41-year-old had earlier urged radical changes in the red-ball format in England with a call to impose ‘The Hundred’ template on first-class games as he felt that the standard of County Championship has fallen down.

Asked whether he sees himself as a batting coach of the side one day, Pietersen said: “We’ll see, we’ll see. Maybe one day.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Malan leads South Africa to ODI series win over India
Sports
Vandersay stars as Sri Lanka crush Zimbabwe to clinch ODIs 2-1
CRICKET
Saqib Mahmood can’t wait to play Test cricket for England
HEADLINE STORY
A diverse and inclusive future is possible for English cricket
CRICKET
South Africa coach Boucher charged with gross misconduct
HEADLINE STORY
India, Pakistan to clash on Oct 23 in 2022 T20 World Cup
CRICKET
Yorkshire appoint Gibson as coach after racism scandal
CRICKET
Kohli beats Tendulkar mark as India’s top away ODI run-scorer
CRICKET
Bavuma, Van der Dussen tons help South Africa beat India in first ODI
Sports
Kohli ‘tends to quit’ when his captaincy is under threat: Manjrekar
CRICKET
England to investigate post-Ashes party in hotel
CRICKET
Kohli will have to give up his ego, says Kapil Dev
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions An Action Hero begins filming…
Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan to headline Raj…
Makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo withdraw release of its Hindi version
Honouring the legacy of late Puneeth Rajkumar, Prime Video makes…
Start-up to begin driverless food delivery trial this year
Malan leads South Africa to ODI series win over India
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE