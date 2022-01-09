Website Logo
  • Sunday, January 09, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 483,790
Total Cases 35,528,004
Today's Fatalities 327
Today's Cases 1,59,632
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 483,790
Total Cases 35,528,004
Today's Fatalities 327
Today's Cases 1,59,632

CRICKET

Ashes: England hold on in tense finish for draw in Sydney

Steve Smith celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England’s Jack Leach. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP via REUTERS)

By: Sattwik Biswal

ENGLAND’S walking wounded defied Australia’s pace attack to bat out a dramatic final day of the fourth Ashes Test for a morale-boosting draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday (9).

The hosts still hold an unassailable 3-0 lead heading into the final day-night Test in Hobart but England restored some pride having shown the fight captain Joe Root had asked of them.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson steered England to 270 for nine at the close of play in the evening gloom, well short of the victory target of 388 but a huge turnaround after heavy losses in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was unable to use pace in a tense final three overs because of the fading light and his predecessor Steve Smith took his first Test wicket in almost six years to dismiss Jack Leach.

That left Australia needing one wicket in the last two overs but Broad and Anderson, despite the fielders crowding around them, stood firm to frustrate the home side.

“It’s been a difficult tour, but we stood up and found a way to get a result out of this game,” said Root.

“We wanted to put pride back into the badge. The way we went about it in this game, we did that. We know there’s a long way to go. It would be nice to front up again next week and go one better.”

Opener Zak Crawley had led off the rearguard with an assured 77 and Ben Stokes, who famously steered England to a dramatic victory at Headingley in the last Ashes series, chipped in with 60 runs despite being clearly hampered by a side injury.

First innings centurion Jonny Bairstow, playing with a thumb injury, contributed 41 before becoming Scott Boland’s 14th victim in the paceman’s second Test.

Jos Buttler, also nursing a finger injury which has ruled him out of the fifth Test, scored 11 runs from 38 balls before becoming one of two batsmen to depart in three deliveries from Cummins with the new ball.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Stokes should replace Root as England Test skipper, says Ponting
Sports
Sri Lanka lifts ban on cricketers who broke Covid rules
CRICKET
Ali slams Cook’s captaincy in awkward on-air exchange
CRICKET
Kohli likely to return for third Test, says Dravid
Sports
India batting unit need some sharpening, says coach Dravid
Sports
Khawaja toasts ‘special’ ton on Test return
HEADLINE STORY
Elgar takes the blows to inspire South African win over India
CRICKET
Rahane confident 240-run target will test South Africa
Sports
South African hopes and possible glory rest with captain Elgar
CRICKET
Ebadot’s ‘long story’ from volleyball to Bangladesh cricket hero
CRICKET
Thakur’s seven-wicket haul keeps India on track for series win
CRICKET
Ebadot shines as Bangladesh get first Test win over New Zealand
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Seven decades after extinction, cheetahs set to return to India
UK still ready to trigger Article 16 in EU-Northern Ireland…
Djokovic readies vaccine exemption case for Australian visa showdown
Stokes should replace Root as England Test skipper, says Ponting
Police probe racist abuse of Cole during FA Cup match
Bopanna and Ramkumar win Adelaide International
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE