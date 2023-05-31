Study reveals young Asian men most at risk of harm from nitrous oxide use

Rishi Sunak recently announced plans to criminalise the drug

FILE PHOTO: Police officers carry canisters of nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas, confiscated from revellers planning to use it as a drug, during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on August 29, 2022. (Photo by SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A new study has said that male and Asian young people most likely to experience neurological harm from the use of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas.

The study of patients admitted to hospital in England has revealed a predominance of young men of Asian ethnicity among those experiencing neurological harm, reported the Guardian.

The research, led by Alastair Noyce, a professor of neurology at Queen Mary University of London, is the largest complete clinical case series of recreational users of laughing gas to date.

The study investigated a group of 119 young individuals who experienced neurological problems as a result of using nitrous oxide.

The majority of patients (57 per cent) were of Asian or British Asian background, with the highest proportion found in London (73 per cent). People of Asian or Asian British ethnicity made up a large proportion of cases in east London (73 per cent), Birmingham (54 per cent) and Manchester (29 per cent).

White patients comprised 19 per cent of the total, followed by black patients at 7.5 per cent, and mixed race individuals at 6 per cent. In approximately one out of ten cases, ethnicity was either unknown or not recorded.

These patients were admitted to hospitals in three major cities in England—London (56), Birmingham (35), and Manchester (28)—between 2014 and 2022.

While the average age of those requiring treatment was 22, their ages ranged from 14 to 39. The study found that three out of four patients were male, although around a third of the patients in London were female.

In UK, nitrous oxide ranks as the second most frequently used drug among people aged 16 to 24. Typically, it is released into balloons from small silver canisters and then inhaled.

According to experts, avoidable harm from laughing gas abuse is increasingly being observed worldwide. This may indicate genetic susceptibility to nerve damage caused by exposure to the gas, or other as yet unidentified social factors.

The primary symptoms observed were sensations of pins and needles in the arms and legs, which resulted from spinal cord and peripheral nerve damage identified through MRI imaging, the study, published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, has pointed out.

Challenges with bladder and bowel control, impaired balance, involuntary arm movements, erectile dysfunction, difficulties with memory and speech, visual disturbances, as well as episodes of nausea or vomiting are other symptoms.

“Given what we’ve found, my strong advice to anyone who develops symptoms is to stop using nitrous oxide and present to hospital so treatment can be started as quickly as possible,” Noyce was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

“We and others have speculated that nitrous oxide is a drug of choice for individuals not engaging with other substances for cultural or religious reasons. This study does not necessarily support this idea, with the consumption of nitrous oxide along with other substances demonstrated across ethnic groups,” researchers said.

“However, the predominance of cases with Asian ethnicity may highlight genetic, dietary, or nutritional predispositions to neurological damage from nitrous oxide exposure, but also may indicate social circumstances predicating use.”