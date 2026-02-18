Real estate agency Strutt & Parker launches broker-led operations across London

Strutt & Parker has set up a broker-led operation across London.

The team combines employed brokers with existing office networks.

Further hires are expected through 2026 as the division expands.

Strutt & Parker has launched a broker-led division in London, bringing together employed brokers with its established network of offices across prime central and outer London. The move, part of the firm’s evolving London estate agency strategy, follows capital investment from parent company BNP Paribas in 2024.

The firm has been building the team since September 2025, recruiting several brokers to work under Claire Reynolds, UK head of sales. New hires include Andrew Chambers, Toby Downes, Minnie Stainrod and Zach Madison, joining existing brokers Charles Medina, Hugh Ball and Sarah James. James Gow, formerly head of London sales and head of sales at the Kensington office, has also joined the division.

Blending brokers with traditional offices

The broker network will operate alongside Strutt & Parker’s London offices in Notting Hill, Kensington, Fulham, Chelsea SW10, Chelsea SW3, South Kensington, Knightsbridge and Belgravia. The team sits within the Private Client department and will handle both sales and lettings.

Unlike traditional broker setups where agents often work independently, the firm’s brokers are employed on permanent contracts and work closely with office teams. The structure is intended to offer senior agents a different career path outside branch management while keeping them integrated within the wider business.

The approach reflects wider shifts in London’s residential property sector, where agencies are adjusting operating models to retain experienced staff and remain competitive in the prime market. The hybrid model sits somewhere between fully office-based agencies and standalone broker platforms that have grown in recent years.

Claire Reynolds joined the firm in summer 2024, and managing director Gary Higgins reportedly said her experience across both corporate estate agency and broker-only models helped shape the strategy, as quoted in a news report.

Strutt & Parker said additional hires are planned through 2026 as the division continues to grow, though the firm has not disclosed specific recruitment targets.