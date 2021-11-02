Website Logo
  Tuesday, November 02, 2021
News

Struggling families to receive food hampers on Diwali

Thousands of struggling families in Birmingham, Manchester and London will receive the food hampers.(iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

A voluntary group ahead of Diwali would be giving out food hampers to thousands of struggling families in Birmingham, Manchester and London.

The Diwali Basket Brigade was founded in Birmingham in 2018 to help people in need ahead of the festival, which is on 4 November this year, and is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains around the world.

The families who will receive the bags of food are nominated by charities and community groups. According to the organisers they have raised £25,000 to pay for 2,500 hampers, 500 more than last year.

Due to the pandemic, the aid was needed more than ever, Deepak Parekh, co-founder of the group said.

“There is still a section of the community who sadly are living in very difficult circumstances,” he said.

Among the items, the hamper will contain vegetarian food, a Diwali candlelight and hygiene products.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

