Website Logo
  • Monday, November 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Strictly’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy announces career change

Guru-Murthy was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing a fortnight ago.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who put on his dancing shoes and impressed everyone with his endearing performances on Strictly Come Dancing, has announced a big career move days after his exit from the popular BBC show.

The 53-year-old Channel 4 broadcaster, who was paired with professional dancer Lauren Oakley on Strictly Come Dancing, said that he wants to reunite his own rock band after many years apart.

He admitted that it was his 16-year-old son Jay’s performance at the Glastonbury Festival with his band Askew that inspired him to do so.

“I got him into guitars and now I’m thinking of getting a band back together,” he told The Times.

He previously told how he met his wife Lisa Guru-Murthy through their mutual friend Tim Hincks, an old bandmate.

“Tim worked with me on a show and introduced me to Lisa, who worked with his wife, Pippa. Now, much more importantly, we play in a band together. But we don’t talk rock’n’roll in front of wives – they don’t take us seriously.

The broadcaster also admitted his life has been transformed after taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, and after being voted off the show, he paid a sweet tribute to the team behind the scenes.

“Look, this has been the most incredible experience. I said it has been life-changing and it genuinely has,” he said. “I am incredibly grateful to the entire production team, judges, my incredible Strictly family up there. It’s right I am going out this week and I have got to get back to life.”

Guru-Murthy was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing a fortnight ago after losing to Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington in the dreaded dance-off and missed out on performing at the Blackpool Ballroom.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Satyajit Ray was a renaissance man: Michael Douglas
Bollywood News
‘Om Shanti Om’ one of my favourite films: Catherine Zeta-Jones
FILM
Mahira Khan set for Malayalam debut with Mohanlal
Bollywood News
Alia latest Indian celebrity to fall prey to deepfake
MUSIC
Anuradha Juju on creating UN COP28 concert theme
Bollywood News
Manoj Bajpayee says 2023 has been a blessed year
FILM
‘Kantara Chapter 1’ film to go on floors on this date
NEWS
IFFI 2023: ‘Odh’ wins Best Film award
NEWS
IFFI 2023: UNICEF, NFDC screen films on children’s rights
NEWS
Jemima Khan wishes son on the launch of his marketing platform
Bollywood News
Lucky I’ve survived all these years in the industry: Salman
Bollywood News
‘Nagin’ filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli dies at 95
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW