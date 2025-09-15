Vidyut Jammwal steps into 'Street Fighter' arena as Dhalsim to face Hollywood heavyweights in brutal 1993 tournament

Highlights:

The upcoming Street Fighter movie is gearing up for a worldwide release in October 2026 under Paramount Pictures, and the buzz around Vidyut Jammwal in Street Fighter is already hyping fans. Bringing together a diverse international line-up, this live-action adaptation aims to reintroduce the beloved gaming saga to a new generation while tapping into the nostalgia of its 1990s arcade roots.

What is Vidyut Jammwal’s role in Street Fighter?

Indian action star Vidyut Jammwal joins the cast as the mystical fighter Dhalsim, marking his first major Hollywood studio film. Known for his intense martial arts skills and dynamic screen presence, Jammwal’s casting adds South Asian representation to the franchise.

Dhalsim is famed among gamers for his yoga-inspired combat style, teleportation abilities and fiery attacks, making him a challenging yet memorable character. Seeing Jammwal bring these distinctive moves to life on the big screen could offer audiences a fresh take on the classic fighter.

When will the Street Fighter movie release?

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas in October 2026 and will be distributed globally through Paramount Pictures under a new partnership with Legendary Entertainment. The production is currently underway and is being filmed for the IMAX format to amplify its large-scale, action-heavy sequences.

This release is also the first title to launch under Legendary’s new global distribution deal, signalling high expectations from both studios. The date positions it for a lucrative autumn slot, often seen as a prime window for blockbuster releases.





Who else stars alongside Vidyut Jammwal in Street Fighter?

The ensemble features a multicultural mix of stars. Andrew Koji portrays Ryu, while Noah Centineo plays Ken Masters. Callina Liang takes on Chun-Li, with Joe Anoa’i (Roman Reigns) as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison and Cody Rhodes as Guile. They are joined by Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Curtis Jackson (50 Cent) and Jason Momoa among others.





What is the story of the new Street Fighter film?

Set in 1993, the story reunites estranged fighters Ryu and Ken when Chun-Li recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament, a brutal, globe-spanning contest. However, beneath the spectacle lurks a deadly conspiracy that forces them to confront both each other and their troubled pasts.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film promises to capture the spirit of the original game while building an emotionally driven narrative for today’s viewers. With Hadoukens, roundhouses and dramatic face-offs, it aims to bring the nostalgic fan service with cinematic spectacle.