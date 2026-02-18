Storm Pedro brings rain and hill snow to UK before milder weekend weather

Storm Pedro is expected to bring rain, snow and strong winds across parts of the UK.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for rain and snow in several regions.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to the low-to-mid teens by the weekend.

Storm Pedro is set to bring rain and hill snow across parts of the UK, with forecasters warning of possible disruption before conditions turn milder later in the week. The UK weather forecast suggests the impact is likely to be relatively limited compared with mainland Europe, where the system is expected to be stronger.

The storm was named by Meteo France, the French equivalent of the Met Office, reflecting its greater expected impact across the Channel. In the UK, wet and cold conditions are expected to ease as the week progresses, with temperatures forecast to climb into the low-to-mid teens Celsius by the weekend.

Sky News meteorologist Dr Chris England reportedly said the jet stream has recently been positioned south of the UK, allowing cold air from northern Europe to move across Britain, as quoted in a news report. He added that the jet stream is expected to shift north, bringing a milder Atlantic airflow in the coming days, as quoted in a news report.

Rain and snow are expected to clear by Thursday, with further rain likely on Friday before temperatures begin to rise. Snow is mainly forecast for higher ground, while the overall impact of the storm is expected to remain relatively light.

Warnings remain despite milder outlook

The Met Office has warned there remains a small chance of disruption from flooding, snow and strong winds, which could affect transport and road travel. Yellow warnings for heavy rain have been issued across southern England, with separate warnings for hill snow in Wales and the West Midlands.

Rainfall totals of around 10 to 20mm are expected widely, with up to 30mm possible near the south coast and as much as 50mm in parts of Dartmoor, according to the Met Office. Northern Ireland could see strong winds of up to 55mph along with rain and hill snow, raising the risk of disruption.

Senior Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell reportedly said conditions are expected to improve later in the week, with winds easing and temperatures rising into the low-to-mid teens if sunshine develops, as quoted in a news report. He added that while further spells of wind and rain are likely, most areas should feel noticeably milder heading into the weekend, as quoted in a news report.