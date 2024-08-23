Storm Lilian causes major disruptions across country

A worker begins to remove fallen tree branches after strong winds brought by Storm Lilian brought down trees blocking roads and tram routes in Manchester, Britain, August 23, 2024. REUTERS/Phil Noble

By: Pramod Thomas

STORM LILIAN has caused significant disruptions across the UK, impacting events, travel, and power supplies.

The Bolton Food and Drink Festival faced a significant setback as Storm Lilian tore through the market stalls set up by about 20 traders.

The storm, which struck overnight, scattered goods across the streets, leaving traders devastated. Helen Woolstencroft, a stall owner, expressed her deep disappointment after losing most of her craft store stock.

In Lancashire, a tree was uprooted and fell onto a house in Bury, highlighting the storm’s intensity. Meanwhile, Liverpool city council reported around 100 cases of tree damage. According to reports, council teams are actively assessing and securing these sites to ensure public safety.

Leeds Festival also suffered from the storm, leading to the closure of its second and third largest stages for the day. Major acts like US DJ Skrillex and British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee were unable to perform.

Despite these closures, the main stage remained operational, with performances by Liam Gallagher and Catfish and the Bottlemen continued as planned.

The storm also led to widespread power outages, particularly in north-west England. Electricity North West reported that nearly 3,000 homes are still without power, despite efforts to restore electricity to about 15,000 homes. The damage was primarily caused by fallen trees and debris affecting overhead power lines.

It also caused severe disruption to train services across northern England, with trees blocking several rail lines. Train operators, including TransPennine Express and Northern Rail, have reported significant delays and cancellations.

The RAC has warned motorists of hazardous driving conditions due to the combination of high winds and an expected 19.2 million car journeys over the bank holiday weekend. Drivers are advised to avoid exposed areas and maintain lower speeds to ensure safety.

Due to the storm, the Met Office has recorded wind speeds exceeding 70mph in parts of Wales, and a new yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for south-east England.

Authorities have urged the public to stay cautious and updated on weather forecasts and travel conditions.