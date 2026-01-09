Storm Goretti brings yellow warnings for wind to UK's south and south east

Highlights

Yellow weather warnings active for wind across south and southeast England.

Winds reaching 70mph threaten coastal communities with large waves.

Major travel disruption reported including ferry cancellations, road closures and motorway blockages across affected regions.

Storm Goretti has brought severe weather conditions to south and south east of England with a yellow warning for wind in place across multiple counties as gusts of up to 70 miles per hour batter coastal areas.

The Met Office has issued urgent warnings for Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Kent, Portsmouth, Southampton, West Sussex, and Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole in Dorset.

Residents are being strongly advised to avoid coastal locations such as Dover, where dangerous conditions pose significant risks.

The weather service has warned that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Additional hazards include potential damage to buildings and power cuts affecting the region.



Travel chaos across South

Significant disruption has already affected transport networks on Friday, 9 January.

In Kent, the A259 Sandgate Esplanade has been closed in both directions due to flooding and debris between the B2063 Military Road and Princes Parade.

The M2 westbound is partially blocked by a fallen tree between Junction 6 (Faversham) and Junction 5 (Sittingbourne).

Ferry services have been severely impacted, with Hovertravel cancelling all sailings between Ryde on the Isle of Wight and Southsea.

DFDS Seaways has reported delays and cancellations on routes between Dover and Calais, as well as between Newhaven and Dieppe.

Local authorities have mobilised emergency response teams ahead of the storm. Hampshire County Council has deployed additional highways staff and resources to manage fallen trees and debris removal.

Gritting teams have been working to prepare roads across affected areas.



The Met Office advises residents to secure loose items including bins, sheds and fences to protect property.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service urges drivers to brake gently to avoid skidding, maintain safe distances from other vehicles and adhere to speed limits.

A separate yellow weather warning for snow remains in effect for Oxfordshire, West Berkshire and Swindon.