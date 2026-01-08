Storm Goretti triggers amber warnings for snow and strong winds across UK

Highlights

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly could experience wind gusts reaching 90mph on Thursday afternoon.

Mid and East Wales, Midlands and southern Pennines could see 20-30cm of snow, particularly on hills.

Over one million households across 697 postcodes to receive £25 cold weather payments automatically.

The UK faces severe weather disruption as Storm Goretti moves across the country on Thursday, bringing heavy snowfall, strong winds and potential danger to life.

The Met Office has issued amber warnings for snow and heavy winds across parts of England and Wales, with yellow weather alerts spanning large swathes of the UK.

The storm, named by French forecasters, is expected to undergo "explosive cyclogenesis" also known as a "weather bomb", where central pressure drops by 1 millibar per hour over 24 hours, resulting in particularly powerful wind gusts.

Amber warnings for heavy snow are in place from 20:00 Thursday to 09:00 Friday across the Midlands, Wales, South West England and Yorkshire & Humber.

An additional amber warning for strong winds runs from 17:00 to 23:00 Thursday in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.



Parts of Cornwall could experience gusts up to 90mph on Thursday afternoon, bringing risks of falling debris. Mid and East Wales, the Midlands and the southern Pennines face the greatest likelihood of significant snow, with 10-15cm expected and potential for 20-30cm on Welsh hills and the Peak District potentially the worst snowfall in a decade for the West Midlands.

Travel disruption

The AA has urged drivers to take "extreme care" due to black ice risks, following a collision between a school coach and bus in Reading on Wednesday that injured nine children.

Shaun Jones, AA expert patrol, warned wintry conditions could "reduce visibility in seconds," making familiar routes "hazardous very quickly."



Rail passengers face significant disruption, with National Rail services suspended or cancelled on Thursday and Friday.

East Midlands Service will not run trains between Manchester Piccadilly and Sheffield after 18:00 Thursday and all-day Friday, with no replacement buses.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued amber cold health alerts for England until Sunday.

Over one million households across 697 postcodes in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive £25 cold weather payments automatically, triggered when temperatures reach 0C or below for seven consecutive days.

The Arctic blast has pushed temperatures 4-10C below January averages over the past week, with hundreds of schools remaining closed Wednesday due to snow and ice.

Authorities advise checking travel plans and considering working from home where possible.

