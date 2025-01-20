Stories that captivate: 2025’s most anticipated south Asian reads

A DIVERSE range of forthcoming books signals another strong literary year for authors of south Asian descent.

In 2025, readers can look forward to everything from heartfelt memoirs to gripping thrillers and stories that explore new creative territories. Additionally, more affordable paperback versions of popular books will be available for those who love a good read.

Eastern Eye previews some of the most anticipated books worth finding when they hit shelves.

Goddess Complex by Sanjena Sathian: The American novelist follows her acclaimed debut, Gold Diggers, with a sharp examination of millennial adulthood. The story follows a woman who walks out of her marriage at a commune in India after a disagreement about having children. A year later, struggling to finalise the divorce, she discovers her husband is missing. The novel takes readers on an unexpected journey of discovery, tackling procreation, pregnancy, and parenting with dark humour. March 11





The Midnight King by Tariq Ashkanani: This gripping thriller revolves around a bestselling author who is secretly a longterm serial killer. After his death, his estranged son returns home to find his father’s unpublished manuscript, The Midnight King, a fictionalised account of his heinous crimes that may hold clues to a lingering mystery. It has been described as a twist-laden thriller that is perfect for fans of Chris Whitaker, SA Cosby, and Ian Rankin. April 10





A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna: Following her hit The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches, Mandanna delivers another enchanting tale. This story follows a witch who discovers a book that could restore her lost magical powers. To unlock its secrets, she must team up with a historian she had a one-night stand with years ago. Packed with quirky characters, the novel highlights how love can be the most magical force of all. April 29

The Girl In Cell A by Vaseem Khan: Prolific author Vaseem Khan returns with a twist-filled psychological thriller that promises to captivate readers, much like his previous works. The story centres on a young woman convicted of a coldblooded murder at 17. Despite always maintaining her innocence and believing she was framed, she cannot remember what happened on that fateful day. A forensic psychologist is brought in to unlock her suppressed memories, leading to a shattering truth. This novel explores themes of memory, truth, and deception, offering a multi-layered and gripping mystery. May 1





Ask Me How It Works: Love in an Open Marriage by Deepa Paul: Filipina-Indian author Deepa Paul, based in Amsterdam, delivers a searingly honest memoir exploring life in an open marriage. The book examines how she balances being a wife to one man and a girlfriend to another, offering candid answers to questions about her unconventional lifestyle. This liberating narrative is raw, vulnerable, and unexpectedly relatable, pushing boundaries as it chronicles a woman’s journey to understand and embrace her desires. May 1

Sanskari Sweetheart by Ananya Devarajan: Ananya Devarajan, author of Kismat Connection, delivers a fresh YA romcom centred on Raina, a girl trapped in a time loop, reliving a breakup with her boyfriend and Bollywood dance partner. As Raina navigates the repeating days, she must find a way back to the present without jeopardising her scholarship or losing the man of her dreams. This unique story blends comedy, romance, and a cleverly crafted time loop, offering unexpected life lessons along the way. May 20

The Singular Life of Aria Patel by Samira Ahmed: Samira Ahmed’s secondchance romance delves into the essence of self and the meaning of love across the multiverse. Aria Patel, tired of complicated relationships, breaks up with her boyfriend but soon begins falling through parallel universes. In each dimension, a poem and the same man follow her, forcing Aria to confront her feelings. As she lands in a new world, Aria faces difficult choices that will ultimately shape her journey toward finding happiness. May 13

The Chemist by AA Dhand: Acclaimed British crime writer AA Dhand returns with a gripping thriller that promises to be one of the year’s standout books. The story follows a mild-mannered pharmacist with a dark skill set – he knows how to kill. When his childhood sweetheart fails to show up for her daily methadone dose, he ventures into one of Leeds’ most deprived areas in search of her. He unwittingly stumbles into the middle of a violent turf war between two drug cartels and must rely on his intelligence and cunning to protect those he loves. Described as an adrenaline-filled thriller, this novel is set to keep readers on edge. May 22

Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy: The Booker Prize-winning author of the iconic novel The God of Small Things releases her first memoir later this year. One of 2025’s most anticipated books, it offers a deeply personal reflection on her life, beginning with her childhood. A significant portion of this radically honest memoir delves into Roy’s complex relationship with her mother, whom she described as someone she “ran from” at the age of 18. On their bond, Roy poignantly remarked: “Perhaps a mother like mine deserved a writer like me as a daughter. Equally, perhaps a writer like me deserved a mother like her.” September 4





Quantum of Menace by Vaseem Khan: British Asian author Vaseem Khan reimagines the beloved James Bond character Q in his first standalone story. This debut entry in a new mystery series sees Q (Major Boothroyd) unexpectedly ousted from his role at British Intelligence, where he developed cutting-edge technologies for MI6’s OO agents. Returning to his sleepy hometown of Wickstoneon-Water, Q learns of the mysterious death of his childhood friend, renowned quantum computer scientist Peter Napier. His investigation uncovers a larger conspiracy. October 23