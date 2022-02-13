Website Logo
  • Sunday, February 13, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

HEADLINE STORY

Stolen Buddha statue returned to Indian officials in Italy

The 1,200-year-old statue was looted from the Devisthan Kundalpur Temple in Bihar, India (Photo: Twitter)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Indian consulate in Milan received a Buddha statue that was looted from the Devisthan Kundalpur Temple in Bihar, India in early 2000. 

The stone sculpture, a nearly 1,200-year-old relic, was voluntarily surrendered by an Italian collector to the Consulate General of India in Milan on Thursday (10), The New York Times reported.

“The idol survived for almost 1200 years in the Devisthan Kundulpur temple till it was illicitly stolen and smuggled out of India in early 2000,” the Consulate said.

“The stone idol dates back to 8th-12th century. Avalokiteshwara is depicted standing, holding the stem of a blossoming lotus in his left hand.” In Buddhism, Avalokiteshwara is the bodhisattva who embodies the compassion of all Buddhas.

“It is learnt that the said sculpture had briefly surfaced in the art market in France, before being located in Milan, Italy. India Pride Project, Singapore and Art Recovery International, London swiftly assisted in identification and return of the stolen idol,” the consulate added in a statement.

According to the report, the temple is near Kurkihar, a village where a trove of more than 220 bronzes were unearthed in an archaeological dig in 1930. Most of those sculptures are now held in the Patna Museum in Bihar.

The Times reported that the sculpture will be sent to the Archaeological Survey of India in New Delhi for study when it arrives in India.

Christopher Marinello, a lawyer who specialises in tracking down looted and stolen art, helped negotiate the statue’s return, the newspaper report said.

Marinello tracked down the missing Buddha in partnership with Vijay Kumar, founder of the India Pride Project, a nonprofit organisation that works with the Indian government to retrieve looted artefacts.

They are among a growing number of citizen activists hunting for stolen antiquities on behalf of Asian countries. In December, the pair also retrieved a 10th-century goat head yogini statue from a garden in the English countryside.

“The climate is changing for restitution. Collectors are being criminally charged worldwide and collections are being seized as more and more jurisdictions let it be known that it is unacceptable to possess looted and stolen art,” Marinello was quoted as saying by The Times.

Four years ago, Kumar was searching for the sacred sculpture when it appeared in the sales catalogue of a French dealer. Marinello joined the case last year and located the object in an Italian collection.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
One death from Lassa fever in Britain
HEADLINE STORY
Indian industrialist Rahul Bajaj dies at 83
HEADLINE STORY
Khan ignites war of words with Kell Brook
IPL
Cricket: India’s Shreyas Iyer sold for £1.1m in IPL auction
News
Police send Johnson questionnaire in ‘partygate’ probe
HEADLINE STORY
ECB lifts suspension on Yorkshire hosting international matches
News
Met Police chief Cressida Dick resigns after scandals rock force
INDIA
School hijab row highlights India’s religious divide
News
Sadiq Khan unveils mentoring plans for young Londoners
HEADLINE STORY
Toyota, Domino’s apologise over Kashmir tweet as fracas entangles more companies
News
Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19 for a second time
News
India says ‘no request yet’ for the repatriation of bodies of British victims…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Stolen Buddha statue returned to Indian officials in Italy
Indian supplier to UK brands pays £3m in unpaid wages
Ford, Suzuki to get incentives under India’s $3.5bn clean fuel…
One death from Lassa fever in Britain
Rahul Bajaj: Man who called spade a spade
Indian industrialist Rahul Bajaj dies at 83
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE