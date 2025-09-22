Steven Knight says Britain must stop ‘pretending to be like others’ as he takes on James Bond script

Highlights:
- Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the script for the 26th James Bond film.
- Knight says Britain should celebrate “creative nationalism” instead of “glorifying division.”
- He highlighted cultural icons such as The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Britain’s acting talent.
- The new Bond is directed by Denis Villeneuve, with casting yet to be announced.
Steven Knight calls for unity through culture
James Bond’s new screenwriter Steven Knight has said the UK should celebrate its cultural achievements rather than embrace toxic divisions.
The 66-year-old, best known for creating Peaky Blinders and A Thousand Blows, criticised rhetoric he believes has been imported from the United States, urging Britons not to indulge in “they’re terrible, they’re awful” attitudes.
“I think if you’re loyal to Britain, you’re loyal to Britishness,” he told The Times. “And what Britishness has always been is a sense of humour, tolerance, getting on with it, and not glorifying the division.”
‘Creative nationalism’ over conflict
Knight said the country should be “raising flags” over achievements in music, television and the arts.
“Creative nationalism is something I would absolutely be completely in favour of,” he added. “We can’t allow ourselves to start pretending that we’re like other people. We’re not. We have to be ourselves. That’s what we should be raising flags about: the Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Crown, our fantastic actors.”
Taking on Bond
Knight is currently working on the screenplay for the 26th James Bond film, which is being directed by Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. Plot details and casting remain under wraps, including who will take over from Daniel Craig as 007.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live in August, Knight described writing a Bond film as a “bucket list” ambition. “It’s fantastic to be invited to do it – I can’t wait to get started,” he said. “I’m hoping that, being a Bond fan for so many years, it will be imbued into me and I will be able to produce something that’s the same but different, and better, stronger and bolder.”
A new era for 007
The next Bond film will be the first since Amazon MGM gained full creative control of the franchise earlier this year, following decades under Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are overseeing the project.
Craig’s final appearance as Bond came in 2021’s No Time to Die.
Beyond Bond
Away from the franchise, Knight is preparing for the release of Netflix’s House of Guinness, a drama about the family behind the famous Irish stout. His film work includes Dirty Pretty Things, Eastern Promises and Locke. His most recent screenplay, Maria, told the story of opera star Maria Callas and starred Angelina Jolie under the direction of Pablo Larraín.