Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Steven Knight says Britain must stop ‘pretending to be like others’ as he takes on James Bond script

The new Bond is directed by Denis Villeneuve

Steven Knight

The 66-year-old, best known for creating Peaky Blinders and A Thousand Blows

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 22, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the script for the 26th James Bond film.
  • Knight says Britain should celebrate “creative nationalism” instead of “glorifying division.”
  • He highlighted cultural icons such as The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Britain’s acting talent.
  • The new Bond is directed by Denis Villeneuve, with casting yet to be announced.

Steven Knight calls for unity through culture

James Bond’s new screenwriter Steven Knight has said the UK should celebrate its cultural achievements rather than embrace toxic divisions.

The 66-year-old, best known for creating Peaky Blinders and A Thousand Blows, criticised rhetoric he believes has been imported from the United States, urging Britons not to indulge in “they’re terrible, they’re awful” attitudes.

“I think if you’re loyal to Britain, you’re loyal to Britishness,” he told The Times. “And what Britishness has always been is a sense of humour, tolerance, getting on with it, and not glorifying the division.”

‘Creative nationalism’ over conflict

Knight said the country should be “raising flags” over achievements in music, television and the arts.

“Creative nationalism is something I would absolutely be completely in favour of,” he added. “We can’t allow ourselves to start pretending that we’re like other people. We’re not. We have to be ourselves. That’s what we should be raising flags about: the Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Crown, our fantastic actors.”

Taking on Bond

Knight is currently working on the screenplay for the 26th James Bond film, which is being directed by Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. Plot details and casting remain under wraps, including who will take over from Daniel Craig as 007.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live in August, Knight described writing a Bond film as a “bucket list” ambition. “It’s fantastic to be invited to do it – I can’t wait to get started,” he said. “I’m hoping that, being a Bond fan for so many years, it will be imbued into me and I will be able to produce something that’s the same but different, and better, stronger and bolder.”

A new era for 007

The next Bond film will be the first since Amazon MGM gained full creative control of the franchise earlier this year, following decades under Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are overseeing the project.

Craig’s final appearance as Bond came in 2021’s No Time to Die.

Beyond Bond

Away from the franchise, Knight is preparing for the release of Netflix’s House of Guinness, a drama about the family behind the famous Irish stout. His film work includes Dirty Pretty Things, Eastern Promises and Locke. His most recent screenplay, Maria, told the story of opera star Maria Callas and starred Angelina Jolie under the direction of Pablo Larraín.

angelina joliebritish actorsbritish culturesteven knightjames bond

Related News

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

More For You

Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese directs Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in What Happens at Night

Getty Images

Martin Scorsese reunites with Leonardo DiCaprio and casts Jennifer Lawrence in eerie adoption thriller 'What Happens at Night'

Highlights

  • Martin Scorsese is set to direct a film adaptation of the novel What Happens at Night.
  • Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence will star as the lead couple in the project.
  • The story follows a couple’s eerie and troubling journey to a remote European city to adopt a child.
  • Apple Original Films and Studiocanal are behind the production.

Martin Scorsese is assembling a powerhouse team for his next cinematic venture. The legendary filmmaker will direct the adaptation of Peter Cameron’s novel What Happens at Night. For this project, he reunites with frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio and teams up for the first time with Jennifer Lawrence. The film promises a haunting tale set against a bleak, snow covered backdrop.

Martin Scorsese directs Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in What Happens at Night Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Lokah Chapter 1

Dulquer Salmaan backed Lokah has become a landmark moment for female led Indian cinema

Instagram/lokahofficial

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s 'Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra' surpasses 'L2: Empuraan' to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in history

Highlights

  • The superhero film has earned over £12.87 million (₹152.7 crore) at the Indian box office.
  • Its worldwide gross total has now passed £22.49 million (₹266.81 crore), surpassing L2 Empuraan.
  • The project is the first instalment in a planned five part cinematic universe.
  • It has become the first female led South Indian film to cross the £8.43 million (₹100 crore) mark.

Kalyani Priyadarshan has spearheaded a cinematic revolution with Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, shattering the ultimate box office ceiling. The superhero epic has officially become the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time, a monumental achievement for the industry. This Dominic Arun directorial, backed by producer Dulquer Salmaan, continues its record breaking spree by also becoming the first female led South Indian film to cross the £8.43 million (₹100 crore) mark. Its performance is, in fact, redefining commercial success and what audiences will embrace.

Lokah Chapter 1 Dulquer Salmaan backed Lokah has become a landmark moment for female led Indian cinema Instagram/lokahofficial

Keep ReadingShow less
Homebound

Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor shine in Homebound’s Oscar-bound drama

Instagram/homeboundthefilm

Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ exposing caste bias and migrant struggles becomes India’s official 2026 Oscar submission

Highlights:

  • Homebound selected as India’s official submission for the 2026 Oscars.
  • The film premiered at Cannes and Toronto to standing ovations.
  • It stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa.
  • Director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar expressed honour.

India is sending Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound to the Oscars. The hard-hitting drama, which follows two friends battling systemic prejudice, has been named the country’s official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards. This selection places the film in a global spotlight and has thrilled its cast and producers. It marks a huge moment for director Neeraj Ghaywan, whose last film was the critically adored Masaan.

Homebound Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor shine in Homebound’s Oscar-bound drama Instagram/homeboundthefilm

Keep ReadingShow less
Amrit Ramnath

Amrit Ramnath on Sakhiye, the melody that found its own words and the duet that changed everything

Instagram/amritramnath

Amrit Ramnath opens up on his creative risks and the magic behind 'Sakhiye’s duet with Sitara Krishnakumar

Highlights:

  • Amrit Ramnath says the word “Sakhiye” just happened and became the heart of the song.
  • Sitara’s voice added a new layer, making the duet feel alive and unexpected.
  • He mixes Malayalam roots with modern sounds, keeping the classical influence but making it fresh.
  • Ramnath opens up about taking risks in independent music and film work without overthinking it.
  • The song is all about love and celebration, already appearing in wedding videos and personal posts online.

In an exclusive interview with Eastern Eye, Amrit Ramnath talks about the making of Sakhiye, taking musical risks, and teaming up with Sitara. He doesn’t just walk into music; you can feel it’s stitched into him. Every word he says about melody, risk, and the urge to experiment carries that energy.

Amrit Ramnath Amrit Ramnath on Sakhiye, the melody that found its own words and the duet that changed everything Instagram/amritramnath

Keep ReadingShow less
Madonna

Madonna returns to Warner Records with her first new album since 2019

Instagram/madonna

Madonna signs Warner deal and confirms 2026 'Confessions' sequel with original producer Stuart Price

Highlights:

  • Madonna confirms new album for 2026, her first since 2019.
  • The project is a sequel to her hit 2005 record Confessions on a Dance Floor.
  • She has reunited with original producer Stuart Price for the work.
  • The pop icon has signed a new deal with her original label, Warner Records.

Madonna is making a major return to her musical roots. The global superstar has announced a new dance album scheduled for 2026, her first studio release in seven years. In a significant full-circle moment, the project will be released under Warner Records, the very label that launched her iconic career. This highly anticipated record is set to be a direct follow-up to her Grammy-winning album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Madonna Madonna returns to Warner Records with her first new album since 2019 Instagram/madonna

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us