Stephen Lawrence’s legacy remembered

A career fair was held to provide the marginalised young people access to professional opportunities across a wide range of industries

Stephen Lawrence (Photo by Metropolitan Police via Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

London Police partnered with the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation to host an event for people aged 15-18 from diverse backgrounds.

As part of the event, careers fair and panel discussions were held on March 23 at the City of London Corporation’s headquarters ahead of Stephen Lawrence Day.

It is observed each year on April 22 to commemorate the killing of Stephen Lawrence in a racially motivated attack in 1993.

The foundation aims to provide marginalised young people access to professional opportunities across a range of sectors and industries.

Several public, private, and third sector organisations, including the City of London Police, Metropolitan Police Service, London Fire Brigade, Amazon, and the Stephen Lawrence Foundation offered career advice.

Guest speaker Dr Angela Herbert, who has an extensive career in criminal justice, discussed improving relations between police forces and local communities.

A panel comprising former Metropolitan Police Service officer Amina Ahmed, Judge Anuja Dhir KC, City Corporation Town Clerk Ian Thomas, and City of London Police Temporary Commissioner Pete O’Doherty spoke about their personal experiences and career paths, and what Stephen Lawrence’s legacy means to them.

Lawrence grew up in south-east London, where he lived with his parents and two siblings. He was just 18 when the unprovoked racist attack happened.

After the initial police investigation, five suspects were arrested but not convicted.

A public inquiry into the handling of Stephen’s case was held in 1998.

This led to the publication of the Macpherson Report, often described as an important moment in the history of criminal justice in Britain.

The report led to cultural changes in attitudes to racism and paved the way for a greater understanding of discrimination of all forms.

Chair of the City of London Police Authority Board, James Thomson, said, “Our vision is for the City of London Police to be the most inclusive police service in the country, not just within the organisation but the service it delivers and the way it is delivered.”

“That cannot simply be words on a page, but supported by a strategy and action that continues to drive the change needed to achieve that vision,” he added.

Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation Chief Executive Jessican Neil said the theme for this year is the Power of Learning.

Honouring Stephen Lawrence Day is about committing to building a society that’s kinder, fairer, and more equitable, she added.