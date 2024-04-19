Step into spring in these elegant flats

Mesh ballet flats

By: Eastern Eye

SPRING is officially here and I’m ready to step away from boots, socks and all the winter blues. I’ve been on the hunt for some updated footwear to add to my spring wardrobe and with the latest fashion weeks and new spring lines dropping, I’ve selected some of my top picks.

Most of the time you’ll find me in flats that are easy for the commute, yet elevate my outfit in some way, whether that is through colour, texture or metal details. I love heels but only really turn to them on special occasions when there isn’t a lot of walking or standing around.

My top three pieces for spring include a range of flats that I have been seeing across the high street and on my social media feed.

Sheer ballet flats: Mesh sheer ballet flats are having a huge moment, but like marmite, you will either love or hate them. You might want to schedule in time for salon or home pedicures because they will make the toes show and you will want them at their best.

Think good nudes, black or a pop of red. The Alaia fishnet ballet flats, inspired by classical Japanese shoes, come in neutrals and a vibrant orange to really make a statement. Pair with straight cut or barrel leg denim or try with a mini skirt.

Anthropologie, mesh ballet flats – £98, www.anthropologie.com

Buckled ballet flats: Ganni has bought out the most gorgeous, buckled ballet flats and you’ll now see iterations across the high street. The pointed toe, buckle detail and sling back style are just everything.

For my petite girls the point is perfect to elongate the foot. The buckle details add a creative and dramatic element to any outfit. Pair with your favourite basics like denim or dress up with leather details or a contrast with silk or satin feminine pieces.

Ganni buckle ballerinas – £295, www.ganni.com

Mary Janes: Oh, the Mary Jane, she’s got great style. MJs make a constant comeback and have a beautiful feminine and elegant style, perfect for my romantic girls who love a dainty edge. Try them with a single or double strap, as flats or block heels.

They often come in patent or matte fabrication in classic neutrals or a pop of colour. Remember though, for my petite girls, a more squared toe and double straps can make your legs look a little shorter. I would recommend going for a softer toe, and one strap to make them work for your shape.

Oliver Bonas – £65, www.oliverbonas.com

Elevating your footwear can be an easy way to upgrade your wardrobe for the new season without having to buy lots of new pieces. Are you loving or hating the latest spring shoe trends?

Neelam Mistry-Thaker is a fashion expert, personal stylist and style coach.