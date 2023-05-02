Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Start-up backed by Akshata Murty received government grant: report

Murty has a stake in Edutech firm Study Hall which received around £350,000 from the government

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R) and his wife Akshata Murty attend a parenting workshop in St Austell, Cornwall, England. (Photo by Ben Stanstall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty is a shareholder in a UK start-up that was awarded around £350,000 as part of a government scheme to support entrepreneurs, reported The Times.

Murty’s Catamaran Ventures UK Ltd has a stake in Edutech firm Study Hall, records at Companies House show.

The start-up received a government grant of £349,976 last year, through Innovate UK, as part of funding to support companies developing new products or services. The Innovate UK grant covers the period August 2022 to August 2023.

Murty’s investment interests raise fresh questions about her business dealings and the potential for a perceived conflict of interest, The Times report said.

Founded by Sofia Fenichell, Study Hall plans to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in schools.

Fenichell’s previous venture Mrs Wordsmith, which wanted to promote children’s literacy, collapsed in 2021 just six months after receiving state support.

Mrs Wordsmith received £650,000 of taxpayers’ money as a loan through the government’s Future Fund, which matched funding from private investors in equity-backed start-ups. Catamaran Ventures was also a minority shareholder in the firm.

More than 60 per cent of the funding was spent on paying off existing creditors.

According to Companies House records on August 31, 2022, Catamaran Ventures UK Ltd held 2,474 shares in Study Hall at the time of the confirmation statement. There are no subsequent documents indicating that they have been sold.

Sunak was criticised in March for failing to declare his wife’s shares in a childcare agency called Koru Kids that could benefit from policy announced in the budget.

The parliamentary watchdog responsible for upholding standards is investigating whether Sunak was open and frank when he declared his interests.

The prime minister subsequently updated the register of ministerial interests to include his wife’s shares in a venture capital investment firm, Catamaran Ventures UK Ltd. However, there was no mention of her involvement in Study Hall.

The independent adviser on ministers’ interests, Sir Laurie Magnus, has emphasised the need to be cautious when deciding which interests held by family members should be made public in the register to avoid unnecessary intrusion into their lives.

A spokesperson from Downing Street has stated that all interests were declared to the independent adviser, who has reviewed declarations made by ministers and is satisfied that any actual or potential conflicts have been or are being addressed.

Study Hall was incorporated in September 2021, six months after Mrs Wordsmith went into administration and just five days before the company was officially wound up.

When the company collapsed, the taxpayer was expected to receive only around £40,000 on its £650,000 investment, as its key assets were acquired by a hedge fund tycoon based in Monaco.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

SRI LANKA
Chinese firm to build major port complex in Sri Lanka
US
Geoffrey Hinton, Godfather of AI, quits Google to talk about ‘dangers’ of tech he pioneered
UK
Economist Raghuram Rajan cautions central banks against doing ‘too much’
UK
Barclays CEO Venkatakrishnan back to work after cancer recovery
UK
Muzz loses appeal against Match Group in trademark infringement case
US
Elizabeth Holmes avoids jail with last-minute appeal
UK
CBI boss apologises for mishandling sexual harassment allegations
UK
Barclays quarterly profit jumps on rising rates
UK
City of London Corporation joins exodus from UK business lobby CBI
HEADLINE STORY
UK investment minister begins India visit with focus on tech ties
INTERNATIONAL
Sundar Pichai received over £180m compensation in 2022 as Alphabet CEO
UK
Recognition for SBI UK at Business Moneyfacts Awards
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW