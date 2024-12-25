Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Starmer’s Christmas message calls for Middle East peace

starmer-christmas

Starmer highlighted that Christmas serves as a reminder of the importance of family, friendship, and fellowship among all people. (Photo: X/@Keir_Starmer)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 25, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has expressed hope for peace in the Middle East and a brighter future for all in his first Christmas message since taking office.

In a video released by Downing Street ahead of Christmas Day, Starmer encouraged people to care for those around them and extended special thanks to armed forces and frontline workers.

“This Christmas, I will be hoping for peace, particularly in the Middle East as the birthplace of the Christmas story,” Starmer said.
"I'll be looking towards a better, brighter future for every person and celebrating the joy and wonder that Christmas brings,” he added.

Starmer highlighted that Christmas serves as a reminder of the importance of family, friendship, and fellowship among all people.

“Being there for one another – in these celebrations, as well as the more difficult times. I'd like especially to thank those who will spend their Christmas serving others this year. In our NHS [National Health Service] and emergency services, our Armed Forces and the churches and charities that will welcome every person this Christmas," he said.

He acknowledged the struggles many face during the festive period, noting, “I know that this is not an easy time for everyone, and my thoughts are with all those who are lonely this Christmas. Having a tough time, missing a loved one. You are not alone, because as Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Christmas story reminds all of us to reach out to one another. To care for one another. And to look after those around us.”

Downing Street confirmed that Starmer and his family would spend Christmas at the prime minister’s country retreat of Chequers in Buckinghamshire before travelling abroad for a short family holiday.

Meanwhile, King Charles is set to deliver his Christmas Day message from Fitzrovia Chapel in London, marking a departure from tradition. Buckingham Palace said the recording includes a sustainably decorated Christmas tree, and the King’s message will reflect on challenges and the importance of community support.

This is the first time since 2006 that a monarch’s Christmas message has been filmed outside a royal residence. The late Queen Elizabeth had previously recorded her message that year at Southwark Cathedral in London.

(With inputs from PTI)

keir starmermiddle eastchristmas messagestarmer christmas messagestarmer

Related News

indian-soldiers-ww1-getty
Featured

Spice tins reveal Indian soldiers' role in First World War Christmas truce

Godawan
Business

Indian single malt whisky Godawan debuts in London

More For You

Geoffrey-Cottrell-Reuters

Archbishop of York Stephen Geoffrey Cottrell (L) and The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby walk in central London. (Photo: Reuters)

Church of England must repent, says senior cleric in Christmas message

THE CHURCH of England's second most senior cleric, Stephen Cottrell, will call for repentance and reform in a Christmas sermon on Wednesday. His remarks come as the institution continues to face criticism over child abuse cover-up scandals.

This year’s Christmas celebrations have been clouded by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s resignation in November over allegations of mishandling abuse cases. Accusations of further safeguarding failures have also been directed at Archbishop Cottrell, Welby’s successor as the Archbishop of York.

Keep ReadingShow less
Navinchandra-Ramgoolam-Getty

Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Mauritius’ new prime minister, has raised concerns about aspects of the agreement. (Photo: Getty Images)

Mauritius rejects Starmer's Chagos Islands deal

MAURITIUS has rejected an agreement brokered by Keir Starmer to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, leaving weeks to finalise a deal before Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The deal, originally signed with Mauritius’ former government, involves the UK leasing the Diego Garcia military base for millions of pounds while ceding the islands to Mauritius.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tulip Siddiq

Siddiq is accused of helping her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, secure a deal with Russia for the Rooppur power plant in 2013. (Photo credit: tulipsiddiq.com)

Tulip Siddiq questioned over fraud allegations

TULIP SIDDIQ, the economic secretary to the Treasury, has been questioned by the Cabinet Office's propriety and ethics team (PET) regarding allegations of involvement in a £3.9 billion embezzlement linked to a nuclear energy project in Bangladesh.

Siddiq is accused of helping her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, the recently ousted former prime minister of Bangladesh, secure a deal with Russia for the Rooppur power plant in 2013, reported The Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sheikh-Hasina-Getty

The probe targets Hasina, the ousted prime minister who fled to India in August, along with her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siddiq. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bangladesh probes Sheikh Hasina, family over £3.97 bn graft allegations

BANGLADESH has initiated a corruption investigation into allegations of a £3.97 billion embezzlement linked to the Russian-funded Rooppur nuclear power plant.

The probe targets Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister who fled to India in August, along with her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siddiq, a British MP and government minister, the country’s anti-corruption commission announced on Monday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bird-flu-Getty

A regional avian influenza prevention zone has also been enforced across eastern England, including areas in Lincolnshire and Suffolk. (Representational image: Getty Images)

Several bird flu cases reported across England, prompting restrictions

PREVENTATIVE measures have been enforced at bird farms along England’s eastern coast following the detection of multiple bird flu cases.

The outbreak has prompted new restrictions starting Monday, aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications