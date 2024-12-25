Starmer’s Christmas message calls for Middle East peace

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has expressed hope for peace in the Middle East and a brighter future for all in his first Christmas message since taking office.

In a video released by Downing Street ahead of Christmas Day, Starmer encouraged people to care for those around them and extended special thanks to armed forces and frontline workers.

“This Christmas, I will be hoping for peace, particularly in the Middle East as the birthplace of the Christmas story,” Starmer said.

"I'll be looking towards a better, brighter future for every person and celebrating the joy and wonder that Christmas brings,” he added.

Starmer highlighted that Christmas serves as a reminder of the importance of family, friendship, and fellowship among all people.

“Being there for one another – in these celebrations, as well as the more difficult times. I'd like especially to thank those who will spend their Christmas serving others this year. In our NHS [National Health Service] and emergency services, our Armed Forces and the churches and charities that will welcome every person this Christmas," he said.

He acknowledged the struggles many face during the festive period, noting, “I know that this is not an easy time for everyone, and my thoughts are with all those who are lonely this Christmas. Having a tough time, missing a loved one. You are not alone, because as Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Christmas story reminds all of us to reach out to one another. To care for one another. And to look after those around us.”

Downing Street confirmed that Starmer and his family would spend Christmas at the prime minister’s country retreat of Chequers in Buckinghamshire before travelling abroad for a short family holiday.

Meanwhile, King Charles is set to deliver his Christmas Day message from Fitzrovia Chapel in London, marking a departure from tradition. Buckingham Palace said the recording includes a sustainably decorated Christmas tree, and the King’s message will reflect on challenges and the importance of community support.

This is the first time since 2006 that a monarch’s Christmas message has been filmed outside a royal residence. The late Queen Elizabeth had previously recorded her message that year at Southwark Cathedral in London.

(With inputs from PTI)

