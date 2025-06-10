Skip to content
Government restores winter fuel benefit to 9 million pensioners after backlash

Keir Starmer had indicated last month that he would reverse the cuts. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 10, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT will reinstate winter fuel payments to millions of pensioners this year, reversing an earlier decision that had removed the benefit for most recipients in England and Wales. The move comes after months of criticism and political pressure on prime minister Keir Starmer.

After taking office in July, Starmer's Labour government had removed the winter fuel payments for all but the poorest pensioners as part of broader spending cuts.

The government said at the time that the cuts were necessary to address a gap in the public finances created by the previous Conservative administration.

Means-testing remains for wealthier pensioners

On Monday, the government announced it would restore the payments to 9 million pensioners. Only about 2 million people earning above £35,000 will remain excluded from the £200–£300 heating subsidy during the winter months.

The initial decision had faced opposition from dozens of Labour MPs and was seen as a factor in the party’s recent electoral setbacks, including gains made by Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party in local elections. Reform UK also leads in national opinion polls.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the decision to exclude wealthier pensioners still stands and defended the initial cuts.

“Because of those decisions, our public finances are now in a better position, which means that this year we're able to pay the winter fuel payment to more pensioners,” she said.

Treasury costings and political fallout

The Treasury said the reversal would cost £1.25 billion, while means-testing the benefit would still result in savings of about £450 million. It added that the move would not lead to permanent additional borrowing and that funding plans would be set out in a budget later this year.

Speaking at a press conference in Wales, Farage claimed credit for the U-turn.

“The Labour government are in absolute state of blind panic, they are not quite sure what to do,” he said. “Reform are leading now much of their agenda.”

Starmer had indicated last month that he would reverse the cuts.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the earlier policy change had resulted in around 85 per cent of pensioner households losing access to the benefit.

(With inputs from agencies)

Visa UK

Since April 2024, British citizens and settled residents have needed to earn at least £29,000 to apply for a partner visa. (Representational image: iStock)

Getty Images

Migration committee advises lower income threshold for UK family visas

THE UK’s independent Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has said the government could lower the minimum income requirement for family visas but warned that doing so would likely increase net migration by around 1 to 3 per cent.

Since April 2024, British citizens and settled residents have needed to earn at least £29,000 to apply for a partner visa.

UK business district

The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London.

Getty Images

UK unemployment rises to 4.6 per cent, highest since 2021

THE UK’s unemployment rate has increased to its highest level since July 2021, according to official data released on Tuesday, following the impact of a business tax rise and the introduction of US tariffs.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate rose to 4.6 per cent in the three months to the end of April. This was up from 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

Kemi Badenoch

The Conservative leader said she asks people to remove face coverings—whether burqas or balaclavas—when they attend her surgeries. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Badenoch backs employers’ right to ban face coverings

KEMI BADENOCH has said she will not speak to women wearing burqas or other face coverings at her constituency surgery.

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, the Conservative leader said she asks people to remove face coverings—whether burqas or balaclavas—when they attend her surgeries.

Croydon’s Vegan Big Lunch Draws Community Together with Mayor Chatterjee

Mayor Richard Chatterjee joins locals in celebrating compassion and culture at Croydon's vegan picnic

Getty images

Vegan picnic in Croydon brings crowds together for The Big Lunch with Mayor Richard Chatterjee

A sunny Sunday afternoon turned into a celebration of kindness, flavour, and connection as Croydon's Lloyd Park played host to a vibrant vegan picnic on 8 June. Marking The Big Lunch, a UK-wide community initiative, local vegetarians and vegans gathered with loved ones for a day of delicious food, music, and togetherness.

Plant-based plates with a powerful message

Zia-Yusuf-Getty

Yusuf, who resigned as Reform chairman last week before returning two days later, said he wanted to be 'crystal clear' on the party’s stance. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Zia Yusuf says Reform will deport all illegal immigrants

ZIA YUSUF has said that Reform UK would deport every illegal immigrant in Britain if the party came to power.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Yusuf stated, “We will deport everybody who is here in this country illegally, which is roughly about 1.2 million people.”

