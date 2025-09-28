Skip to content
Starmer urges Labour unity to defeat Reform's ‘racist deportation plan’

He warns party against ‘navel gazing’ as Reform surge poses growing electoral threat

Sir Keir Starmer attends an opening 'Welcome to Liverpool' session during the first day of the Labour Party conference at ACC Liverpool on September 28, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 28, 2025
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer urged his Labour Party on Sunday (28) to stop "navel gazing" and unite against Reform UK, accusing the rising populist party of planning a "racist policy" of mass deportation if it wins power.

Labour is well behind Reform in opinion polls, and Starmer kicked off its annual conference in the city of Liverpool by exhorting members to focus their anger on that party, led by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, not his own leadership.

"We have got the fight of our lives ahead of us, because we've got to take on Reform. We've got to beat them, and so now is not the time for introspection or navel gazing," he told BBC News. "We need to be in that fight united."

The next national election is not due until 2029, but with Reform surging in popularity, Starmer is seeking a positive narrative after difficult weeks when his deputy leader and his ambassador to the US were forced to quit.

The conference gives him a chance to rally Labour and redirect the frustrations of critics who want him replaced, including the mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham.

Starmer and his chancellor, Rachel Reeves, are under pressure inside the party to increase spending, and relax self-imposed fiscal rules that aim to balance day-to-day expenditure with tax revenue by 2029. But the government is expected to raise taxes in a budget on November 26 to adhere to the rules.

"The budget is an absolutely critical point of us knowing whether direction is going to change," said Sharon Graham, head of Unite, one of Britain's biggest trade unions.

"We should stop dancing around our handbag and do that (change the fiscal rules). If that budget is essentially nothing ... I think we've got a real problem on our hands, because without the money to make the change, then nothing is going to change."

But while leftist party members criticise Starmer for failing to improve living standards as he promised at last year's election, centrists fear the markets could punish the government if it raises spending.

Reform UK's central policy is restricting immigration, one of voters' main concerns.

Starmer turned his fire on Farage's party.

"It is one thing to say we're going to remove illegal migrants, people who have no right to be here. I'm up for that," he said. "It is a completely different thing to say we are going to reach in to people who are lawfully here and start removing them ... I do think that it's a racist policy, I do think it is immoral."

According to the polling firm Ipsos, only 13 per cent of voters are satisfied with Starmer while 79 per cent are dissatisfied - the worst score of any prime minister since it started collecting the data in 1977.

Starmer said he was not simply ignoring criticism and would be judged by three things: improvement in living standards, better public services, and whether people felt safe in their homes.

(Reuters)

Trump Sharif Munir

The meeting lasted for about one hour and 20 minutes. (Photo: X/@DerekJGrossman)

Trump meets Pakistan's Sharif and Munir during UNGA visit

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump met Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House to discuss bilateral ties.

Speaking to reporters after signing executive orders on Thursday, Trump said, “In fact, we have a great leader coming, the prime minister of Pakistan coming, and the field marshal (of) Pakistan. Field marshal is a very great guy and so is the prime minister, both. And they're coming.”

Keep ReadingShow less
population growth

ONS said population growth was fastest in England at 1.2 per cent, compared with 0.7 per cent in Scotland, 0.6 per cent in Wales and 0.4 per cent in Northern Ireland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Immigration drives second-largest annual UK population growth in 75 years

Highlights:

  • UK population grew by 755,300 to 69.3 million in the year to mid-2024
  • Net international migration accounted for 98 per cent of growth
  • Births exceeded deaths by 16,239, but natural change was negative in Scotland and Wales
  • Net migration has since declined to 431,000, ONS figures show

THE UK population grew by 755,300 in the year to mid-2024, reaching an estimated 69.3 million, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This was the second-largest annual increase in more than 75 years, driven mainly by immigration.

Keep ReadingShow less
Roksana Lecka

Incidents included kicking a young boy in the face

Metropolitan Police

Families speak out after nursery worker abused 21 babies in southwest London

Highlights

  • Nursery worker Roksana Lecka abused 21 babies across two nurseries
  • Abuse included kicking, pinching, and scratching children
  • Parents report lasting trauma and increased caution with childcare

Abuse uncovered through CCTV

Families of 21 babies in southwest London have described the “horrifying” experience of seeing CCTV footage showing their children being abused. The perpetrator, 22-year-old nursery worker Roksana Lecka, was employed at Riverside Nursery in Twickenham and Little Munchkins in Hounslow.

Incidents included kicking a young boy in the face, pinching children repeatedly, pushing babies headfirst over cots, and covering toddlers’ mouths when they cried. Several children were left with bruises and scratches, causing parents long-term concern.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer & Trump

US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Keir Starmer.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Starmer calls Trump's sharia law claim 'nonsense'

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer on Thursday (25) dismissed US President Donald Trump's claim that London's mayor plans to impose Islamic law on the British capital as "nonsense".

Trump made his comments in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday (23) in which he took aim at Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim to become Mayor of London.

Keep ReadingShow less
London event marks growing UK–India partnership

Seema Malhotra (L) receives the award from Lord Patel during the event

London event marks growing UK–India partnership

AN EVENT in London showcased the growing partnership between India and the UK, recognising people and organisations driving stronger links in trade, business and culture.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer was among this year’s recipients of Living Bridge awards by the India Business Group (IBG). He was recognised for his role in championing closer bilateral relations and securing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Britain and India.

Keep ReadingShow less
