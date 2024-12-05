Starmer seeks fresh start with ‘plan for change’ speech

By: EasternEye

KEIR STARMER will present a “plan for change” for Britain on Thursday as part of a relaunch of his government after 150 days in power. The Labour leader will outline six key milestones, which he says will provide a clear measure of his administration’s performance.

In a speech, Starmer is set to emphasise that the government’s goals will focus on achieving significant improvements in the lives of working people. Excerpts from the speech highlight his approach to a “mission-led government,” which he describes as focusing on milestones that require persistent effort rather than easy wins.

“Mission-led government does not mean picking milestones because they are easy or will happen anyway,” Starmer is expected to say. “It means relentlessly driving real improvements in the lives of working people.”

Starmer’s first months in office have been marked by controversies, including the decision to scrap winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners, retain a child benefit cap, and accept gifts from a wealthy donor. His tenure has also been overshadowed by the resignation of his chief of staff, Sue Gray, and reports of internal divisions within Downing Street.

An October 30 budget presented by the finance minister drew criticism from farmers and business owners over inheritance tax and employer payroll contributions. Critics argue that these measures, along with plans to increase state borrowing and raise the national minimum wage, could hinder Labour’s economic goals.

Starmer, however, remains firm in defending the government’s direction. “This government was elected on a mandate of change, and our plan reflects the priorities of working people,” he will say, according to excerpts from his office.

The speech comes at a time of declining approval ratings for the government and follows the resignation of transport secretary Louise Haigh after it emerged she had pleaded guilty to a criminal offence prior to becoming an MP.

Starmer’s team describes the speech as part of a broader plan for “a decade of national renewal,” building on earlier efforts to “fix the foundations” of the country. The Labour government has criticised the previous Conservative administration for what it calls a dire inheritance, citing a £22 billion shortfall in public finances, overcrowded prisons, and an NHS under severe strain.

Starmer’s government points to progress on various policies, including the creation of a publicly owned clean energy company, lifting the ban on new onshore wind farms, strengthening workers’ rights, and simplifying planning regulations to enable the construction of 1.5 million homes.

As part of the six milestones, Starmer is expected to announce targets for reducing NHS waiting lists, adding 13,000 police officers to address anti-social behaviour, and improving pre-school education. Additionally, new goals will focus on growing household disposable income and living standards.

Patrick Diamond, a former Labour policy adviser, said the focus on clear, practical milestones aims to make a tangible connection with voters. “It’s going to be a set of commitments that voters can tangibly judge whether or not the government’s really making an impact,” he said.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper echoed the sentiment, telling Sky News, “What today is about is what are the practical milestones that make a difference for communities.”

Starmer’s speech will also address concerns about whether milestones could become liabilities, as seen with his predecessor Rishi Sunak, who faced criticism for failing to meet key pledges. “This plan for change is the most ambitious yet honest programme for government in a generation,” Starmer is set to say.

(With inputs from AFP)