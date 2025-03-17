Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Starmer faces pressure over planned welfare reforms

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall is set to outline cost-cutting reforms on Tuesday, focusing on reducing spending and encouraging more people into work.

Starmer

Keir Starmer is facing mounting pressure over the government's planned welfare reforms, which aim to cut costs and tighten benefit eligibility

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 17, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

KEIR STARMER is facing growing pressure as the government prepares to announce changes to the welfare system this week.

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall is set to outline cost-cutting reforms on Tuesday, focusing on reducing spending and encouraging more people into work.

Ministers are considering tightening eligibility for Personal Independence Payments (PIP), a key disability benefit, but there will be no freeze on payments in line with inflation, according to the BBC.

More than 3.6 million people receive PIP, which helps cover extra costs for those with disabilities or long-term health conditions.

Labour MPs have expressed unease over the proposed changes, with some voicing opposition. One MP told the BBC that freezing PIP would be "unforgivable," adding, "Some people have very complex disabilities. Part of the social contract is they are supported." Another MP said: "Most of us broadly agree that there are lots of people who don't work but should... But punishing those who are especially vulnerable and have severe disabilities is unacceptable."

Backbenchers have also raised concerns about communication from ministers. Some MPs told the PA news agency that government "engagement sessions" felt like a "tick box exercise," while others said they would vote against certain proposals.

The reforms are linked to the upcoming Spring Statement on March 26, with chancellor Rachel Reeves needing to find savings after rising borrowing costs eliminated the government’s £9.9 billion fiscal buffer. Some MPs believe Labour should reconsider its borrowing rules or raise taxes instead of cutting spending.

The Office for Budget Responsibility projects that total spending on health and disability benefits will rise from £64.7bn in 2023-24 to £100.7bn by 2029-30. PIP spending alone is expected to nearly double to £34bn.

Health secretary Wes Streeting said there was "overdiagnosis" of mental health conditions but emphasised that too many people were "being written off." Mental health charity Mind warned against stigmatising diagnoses.

Shadow Education Secretary Laura Trott accused the government of being "all over the place" on welfare reform.

The SNP has urged Starmer to scrap "cuts to disabled people," with Westminster leader Stephen Flynn criticising Labour’s spending rules.

Citizens Advice chief Dame Clare Moriarty said the government was taking the "quick and easy lever" by cutting funds instead of ensuring proper support for people entering work.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham wrote in The Times that while reform was needed, benefit cuts would "trap too many people in poverty."

borrowing costsdisability benefitkeir starmerlabour mpsliz kendallmental health conditionspersonal independence paymentspippipsplanned welfare reformsrachel reevesvulnerable disabilitieswelfare reforms

Related News

Grok AI

Elon Musk’s Grok AI leaves X users stunned with savage Hindi slang replies

Peter Kyle
UK

Technology secretary Peter Kyle uses ChatGPT to formulate policy decisions, FOI request reveals

Rachel Reeves
Business

Rachel Reeves to set out plan to cut business regulations

SGBI
Business

India robotics firm SGBI announces £8 million UK investment

More For You

Manikarnika-Dutta-Twitter

Dutta, who studied archives in Indian cities as part of her work at the University of Oxford, exceeded the permitted absence limit for those applying for indefinite leave to remain. (Photo: X/@DManikarnika)

Oxford historian faces deportation over research trips to India

OXFORD historian Manikarnika Dutta, 37, is facing deportation from the UK after the Home Office ruled that she had spent too many days outside the country conducting research in India.

Dutta, who studied archives in Indian cities as part of her work at the University of Oxford, exceeded the permitted absence limit for those applying for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), The Guardian reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Liz Kendall

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall will outline welfare reforms in a green paper next week, followed by chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Spring Statement on 26 March.

Ministers may drop plan to freeze disability benefits: Report

MINISTERS are considering dropping plans to freeze Personal Independence Payments (PIP) for a year, according to a report.

Initial proposals suggested PIP would not rise in line with inflation, but strong opposition from Labour MPs has prompted a review.

Keep ReadingShow less
BBC settles age and sex discrimination case
BBC headquarters in Central London.
Getty Images

BBC settles age and sex discrimination case

THE BBC on Friday (14) said it had settled a case with four female journalists who claimed they lost their jobs because of their sex and age.

Martine Croxall, Annita McVeigh, Karin Giannone and Kasia Madera, who have all presented on the BBC's television channels, claimed they lost their jobs following a "rigged" recruitment exercise.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian student in US self-deports after visa revocation

In this screenshot from a video posted by @Sec_Noem via X on March 14, 2025, Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen who participated in pro-Palestinian protests at United State’s Columbia University, leaves the country after her visa was revoked by the Department of State. (@Sec_Noem via PTI Photo)

Indian student in US self-deports after visa revocation

AN INDIAN student at Columbia University, whose visa was revoked for allegedly supporting Hamas, has self-deported, says the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen, came to the US on an F-1 student visa as a doctoral student in Urban Planning at Columbia University, and her visa was revoked on March 5.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Companies with diverse leadership are better positioned for growth'

From LtoR- Lord Karan Bilimoria, Sir Trevor Phillips, Seema Malhotra MP, David Tyler and Nathan Coe

'Companies with diverse leadership are better positioned for growth'

COMPANIES with diverse leadership are better positioned for sustainable growth, improved decision-making, and will connect better with multicultural markets, equalities minister Seema Malhotra has said.

She added that the government will soon launch a public consultation on their approach to mandatory ethnicity and disability pay gap reporting.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc