Over 100 disabled public figures urge Starmer to drop proposed benefit cuts

In an open letter addressed to Starmer ahead of a Commons vote expected next month, the signatories describe the proposed cuts to the personal independence payment (Pip) and the health component of universal credit as "inhumane".

A government spokesperson said the system needed rebalancing to target support to those who need it most, adding that other measures included increasing the national living wage and uprating benefits.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 27, 2025
MORE than 100 prominent disabled figures in the UK, including Liz Carr, Rosie Jones, Ruth Madeley and Cherylee Houston, have urged prime minister Keir Starmer to withdraw plans to cut disability benefits.

In an open letter addressed to Starmer ahead of a Commons vote expected next month, the signatories describe the proposed cuts to the personal independence payment (Pip) and the health component of universal credit as “inhumane” and a threat to “basic human rights”, The Guardian reported.

The letter states: “If these plans go ahead, 700,000 families already living in poverty will face further devastation. This is not reform; it is cruelty by policy.”

The letter warns the proposals would remove essential financial support from people who need it most, increase disability-related deaths, and place greater pressure on local councils and unpaid carers. “For us, Pip is not a benefit – it is access to life,” the letter reads.

According to The Guardian, the government’s green paper earlier this year proposed changes that could reduce Pip eligibility for up to 1 million people. Official figures also show 3.2 million could lose an average of £1,720 a year due to changes in the sickness-related component of universal credit.

The campaign, under the hashtag #TakingThePIP, will ask people to share their experiences and contact MPs. Actor Cherylee Houston, a co-organiser, said they “had to do something” and urged the government to listen.

A government spokesperson said the system needed rebalancing to target support to those who need it most, adding that other measures included increasing the national living wage and uprating benefits.

UK Unveils £3B Training Push to Curb Migrant Worker Dependence

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said boosting indigenous workforce, and controlling migration are his two goals

Getty Images

UK to invest  £3 billion in local training to reduce dependence on migrant workers

A record £3 billion will be invested by Britain to enhance training opportunities for local workers and reduce reliance on migrant labour, the government announced on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that strengthening the domestic workforce and controlling migration are his twin priorities.

Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson has long been a controversial figure in the UK due to his far-right activism and numerous legal issues

Radio Europe

Tommy Robinson walks free from prison after sentence reduced for contempt case

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been released early from prison after a judge ruled he had shown a "change in attitude" in a contempt of court case linked to a 2021 injunction.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had been found guilty of breaching the terms of a High Court injunction by repeating false claims about a Syrian refugee. He was sentenced earlier this month to a 12-month prison term, which included a four-month coercive element that could be lifted if he “purged” his contempt and agreed to comply with the court order.

West Midlands to Sizzle as UK Mini Heatwave Intensifies

The warmer spell, though not officially classed as a heatwave

iStock

UK mini heatwave weather forecast shows temperatures rising across West Midlands

The UK mini heatwave weather forecast indicates a rise in temperatures across parts of the country this week, with the West Midlands expected to see warmer conditions after a damp and breezy bank holiday.

Following a weekend of sunshine and scattered showers, the Met Office has forecast a gradual warming trend across the region, with temperatures reaching up to 17°C in areas such as Wolverhampton, Walsall, Dudley, and Sandwell.

Liverpool-Parade-Reuters

Merseyside Police said the incident was not being treated as terrorism. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Nearly 50 injured as car rams into Liverpool title parade crowd

A CAR drove into a crowd of Liverpool fans on Monday night during the club’s Premier League title parade, injuring nearly 50 people and hospitalising 27, including four children, according to police and officials.

Merseyside Police said the incident was not being treated as terrorism. A 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area was arrested and is believed to have been the driver.

