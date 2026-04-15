Sri Lankan student's future uncertain after one-day fee delay costs her Coventry University place

Highlights

De Silva paid fees on 3 October; university received them on 7 October, one day late.

Coventry University reported her to the Home Office, triggering visa curtailment.

She awaits a leave-to-remain decision; deportation remains possible.

A Sri Lankan student is facing an uncertain future in the UK after her university tuition fee arrived one day late due to a payment processing delay, despite her transferring the money before the deadline.

Navodya De Silva, 25, was studying international hospitality and tourism management at Coventry University, a three-year undergraduate course with overseas student fees totalling £42,000.

As reported by The Guardian, her father used his life savings to fund the degree, and De Silva had planned to return to Sri Lanka after graduating to pursue senior-level jobs in the tourism industry.

She completed her first year without issue after beginning her studies in October 2024. The deadline for the first payment of her second year was 6 October 2025.

She transferred the required £8,000 on 3 October, three days ahead of the deadline, but due to a delay in the payment processing system, the university did not receive the funds until 7 October, one day after the deadline.

Coventry University reported the late arrival to the Home Office under UK Visas and Immigration rules, withdrew its sponsorship and her student visa was curtailed as a result.

Student speaks out

De Silva has since applied for further leave to remain in the UK and is awaiting a Home Office decision. If her application is refused, she could face deportation back to Sri Lanka.

"I did my part properly, paying my fees before the deadline," she said. "It was out of my control that there was a delay. If I go back to Sri Lanka with no degree, having lost my father's life savings, my life will be ruined."

Her lawyer, Naga Kandiah, described the outcome as "severe and life-altering," saying the university's decision to report her was disproportionate given a single-day delay.

Coventry University said it complies with UKVI rules and issues clear guidance to students. "We do not set those rules but we are required to enforce them," a spokesperson said.

De Silva had planned to use her UK degree to pursue senior tourism roles in Sri Lanka, a country that depends heavily on international tourism.