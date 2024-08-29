Starmer seeks post-Brexit reset with EU

German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Starmer reach out to shake hands after a joint press conference following bilateral talks at the in Berlin on August 28. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

BRITAIN and Germany’s leaders agreed in Berlin on Wednesday to work towards a comprehensive treaty addressing issues ranging from defence to trade. This treaty is seen as a key element in resetting British relations with the European Union (EU).

Keir Starmer, who recently assumed office, visited Germany and France with the goal of moving past the strained relations that marked the previous Conservative government’s interactions with European allies. Starmer has emphasised that improving ties with the EU is central to his strategy for boosting Britain’s economic growth.

Describing the proposed cooperation treaty as a significant opportunity for both nations, Starmer stated that it could enhance collaboration in areas such as science, technology, business, and culture, while also increasing trade. He emphasised that economic growth is the primary mission of his government.

Speaking at a press conference alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Starmer clarified that while the reset would not involve reversing Britain’s 2020 exit from the EU or rejoining the bloc’s single market or customs union, it would focus on fostering closer relationships in various sectors, including the economy and defence.

Scholz expressed Germany’s willingness to engage with the UK, noting that Britain’s role in addressing major European challenges remains crucial, even after its departure from the EU.

In a joint declaration, Britain and Germany announced their intention to sign the cooperation treaty during government consultations “by early next year.” Additionally, defence ministers from both countries are working on a new defence agreement to follow the joint defence declaration signed in July.

However, Stephen Hunsaker, a trade researcher at the UK in a Changing Europe think tank, noted that any efforts to improve trade relations could be complicated by EU regulations and may only be feasible on the periphery.

The agreement comes at a time when both Britain and Germany, as NATO allies and significant defence spenders in Western Europe, are exploring ways to enhance defence cooperation. This effort is partly driven by concerns about a potential reduction in US military support for Ukraine, particularly if former US president Donald Trump returns to office.

Trump has suggested he would reassess NATO’s mission and has not committed to continuing aid to Ukraine, raising concerns about the future of U.S. involvement in European defence. The selection of JD Vance as Trump’s running mate, who has opposed extensive US financial support for Ukraine, has further heightened these concerns.

An Anglo-German defence partnership could potentially mirror the Lancaster House agreement between Britain and France from 2010, which included commitments to create a joint force and share military resources.

Starmer also mentioned plans to collaborate on addressing shared social issues, including the fight against illegal migration, with both countries agreeing to develop a joint action plan.

Starmer is scheduled to travel to Paris for the Paralympics opening ceremony on Wednesday night and will meet with business executives and President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

(With inputs from Reuters)