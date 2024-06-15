  • Saturday, June 15, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Ahead of new CEO taking charge, Starling Bank nears stock market listing

Founded a decade ago, Starling is a digital-only lender gaining market share from traditional banks. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Starling Bank is moving closer to a London stock market listing after higher interest rates boosted its profits for a third consecutive year.

Interim CEO John Mountain said a potential flotation is being “extensively discussed” with shareholders, reported The Times.

The bank reported a 55 per cent increase in annual pre-tax profits to £301.1 million for the year ending March 31, as net interest income surged by 70 per cent to £592.9 million.

According to the newspaper, customer accounts grew to 4.2 million from 3.6 million.

The Financial Conduct Authority has opened an investigation into Starling’s compliance with UK anti-money laundering rules, starting in November. The impact of this investigation is currently “unquantifiable.”

Founded a decade ago, Starling is a digital-only lender gaining market share from traditional banks.

Former CEO Anne Boden previously indicated that a stock market listing was the group’s goal. Mountain affirmed that London is Starling’s “natural home” for a share sale, though no timeframe was given for the IPO, The Times reported.

Raman Bhatia, who will become the permanent CEO this month, will likely lead the bank through its IPO. The bank poached energy supplier Ovo’s chief executive Bhatia in March this year. Bhatia succeeds Mountain, who has been interim CEO since Boden stepped down last year.

Starling’s growth was accelerated by providing state-backed emergency loans during the Covid pandemic. It has since expanded into mortgages, which now make up 81.7 per cent of its lending, the newspaper reported.

The bank reported a £12.2 million impairment charge for potential bad loans, attributed to the growth of its mortgage lending and increased default rates in unsecured SME lending.

Related Stories

Business
Bank of England rate cut unlikely, dampening Sunak’s pre-election hopes
Business
‘Maharashtra leads in FDI from India to UK’
Business
Labour commits to trade deal with India if it wins elections
INDIA
Adani group firm to acquire Penna Cement
Business
Rising unemployment adds strain to Sunak’s campaign
Business
Shein hikes prices ahead of IPO
Business
Labour MP impressed by Sigma Pharmaceuticals operation
UK
Businesswomen endorse Rachel Reeves as first female chancellor
Business
GitHub partners with Infosys to open centre in India
US
Holmes, Balwani want fraud convictions overturned in Theranos case
UK
Former trader sues Deutsche Bank for unpaid £2.6m bonus
Business
American parent drops London listing plan for Boots

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Starling Bank
Ahead of new CEO taking charge, Starling Bank nears stock…
Nida Manzoor on directing Malala and Meera in ‘We Are…
Modi holds separate talks with Biden, Trudeau
Sunak-Farage
Sunak says a vote for Reform gifts Labour the election
Princess Kate to attend first event after cancer treatment
Germany
Germany thump 10-man Scotland in Euro 2024 opener

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×