Stan Lee’s tragic final years: Shocking new documentary exposes elder abuse and exploitation

Stan Lee spent his life bringing superheroes to the world—Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, and so many more. But behind the joyful cameos and conventions, his last years were marked by serious exploitation. A new documentary, Stan Lee: The Final Chapter, talks about the dark, uncomfortable truth about what really happened.
The film is being put together by Jon Bolerjack, who worked closely with Lee during his final four years. Bolerjack wasn’t just an assistant; he was a witness to what many believe was the mishandling and manipulation of an ageing legend. According to Bolerjack, Lee was constantly pushed to sign memorabilia and make public appearances, despite his poor health. In video clips already shared, Lee appears exhausted while being shuffled between events.
Bolerjack has launched a Kickstarter campaign to complete the film, aiming to raise over £230,000. Much of the footage was recorded while Bolerjack was part of Lee’s inner circle. He claims the comic icon’s name and signatures were used to make enormous sums of money, most of which never made it back to Lee himself.
Stan Lee died in 2018 at 95, shortly after battling pneumonia. Though his name became synonymous with Marvel and superheroes, his personal finances didn’t reflect his cultural impact. At the time of his death, his estimated net worth was $50 million. Lee had even sued former business partners in 2018, calling them “opportunists” who tried to control his estate after his wife’s death.
The documentary features interviews with comic book veterans like Roy Thomas, Rob Liefeld, and Mark Waid. Many, including Waid, express regret for not realising sooner just how badly Lee was treated.
Bolerjack says Lee gave him permission to tell this story before he passed away. For Bolerjack, it’s about setting the record straight and warning others. “Stan didn’t feel shame,” Bolerjack said. “He wanted this known.”
Stan Lee: The Final Chapter is set to be released later this year. Its creators hope it will remind people of the man behind the characters and what he endured at the end