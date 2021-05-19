Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 283,248
Total Cases 25,496,330
Today's Fatalities 4,529
Today's Cases 267,334
Staffordshire chief constable raises concern over Priti Patel’s interference in operational matter


(Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images).
STAFFORDSHIRE’s chief constable has called on Priti Patel and the Home Office to stay away from the policing agenda.

The chief has urged to allow officers to assert their independence.

Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Gareth Morgan said, he was concerned Home Secretary Priti Patel had interfered in operational matters, which could create the impression “policing is seen as the extension of Government”, the Times quoted.

The chief constable commended Patel for her support of and closer involvement with police than previous home secretaries.

“But I don’t think that gives the Home Office a reason to step into operational policing,” he told the newspaper.

“Being supportive and taking an interest is really good, but stepping into the policing arena is not.”

The veteran officer, who is retiring next month, said it was important his colleagues were allowed the independence to do their jobs.

“I think it is as incumbent on the service to assert itself and its independence and its role as it is for the Home Office to stand back,” Morgan said.

The moves come after the delay in a long-awaited report into the unsolved murder of Daniel Morgan, due to an unnecessary Home Office review said to compromise the authors’ independence.

 








