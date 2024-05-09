Brothers arrested for fatal stabbing of Indian student in Australia

The stabbing, which led to the death of the Indian student, happened during a dispute at a residence in Melbourne's southeast.

By: Vivek Mishra

Two Indian-origin brothers, Abhijeet Abhijeet, 26, and Robin Gartan, 27, have been apprehended by Australian police following the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old MTech student from India.

The incident unfolded during a dispute at a residence in Melbourne’s southeast.

“Navjeet’s friend (another Indian student) had asked him to accompany him to his house to pick up his belongings as he had a car. While his friend went inside, Navjeet heard some shouts and saw there was a scuffle.

When Navjeet tried to intervene asking them not to fight, he was fatally stabbed in the chest with a knife,” said Yashvir, the victim’s uncle.

The altercation, reportedly over a rent issue among Indian students, resulted in Navjeet’s tragic death and injuries to another individual.

Both Navjeet and the alleged assailants hailed from Karnal, as per Yashvir.

“Navjeet’s friend, whom he was accompanying, also sustained injuries in the incident,” Yashvir added.

The brothers, who had been on the run since the altercation, were arrested in the New South Wales country town of Goulburn and are awaiting extradition to Victoria.

They appeared in Goulburn Local Court where their extradition was granted, and they are scheduled to face charges in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Dean Thomas stated that authorities believe the brothers resided at the Ormond home where the altercation occurred.

