  Saturday, November 26, 2022
SS Rajamouli reveals if he has been approached by Kevin Feige to direct a Marvel film

Talking about Rajamouli’s next ambitious project, it stars Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

SS Rajamouli (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

It has been more than half a year since its release, but filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR (2022) still continues to dominate headlines. In addition to doing terrific business on home turf, the film has done exceedingly well overseas. Over the past few months, a number of artists from Hollywood have heaped praises on the film.

Reports were doing the rounds lately that RRR impressed Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige so much that he approached Rajamouli to helm an MCU film for them. When the visionary filmmaker was recently asked if he was being approached by Feige for a Marvel film, he told a publication, “There are a lot of enquiries from Hollywood, but at present, I am committed to doing a movie with Mahesh Babu. He is a big Telugu star. I am committed to doing a film with him.”

He further said, “But I would definitely like to learn so much from Hollywood, their style of working, their methodology. I am seeing how we can collaborate and make it a richer experience.”

For the unversed, Rajamouli has earlier expressed his love for Hollywood biggies such as Braveheart and Ben-Hur and that someday he would try his hand at the adaptation of Prince of Persia.

Talking about Rajamouli’s next ambitious project, it stars Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. His father KV Vijayendra Prasad is presently busy scripting the film. In a media interaction at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, the filmmaker briefly discussed his upcoming project. Rajamouli called his film “a globetrotting action-adventure,” which will see Mahesh Babu in a “one-of-its-kind role.”

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022) and is currently working on his 28th film with filmmaker Trivikram. The upcoming film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

