  • Thursday, March 02, 2023
SRK’s wife Gauri Khan in legal trouble as FIR registered against her over property issue

She has been accused of not delivering a flat to a buyer even after receiving payment.

Shah Rukh Khan (L) and his with wife Gauri Khan (Photo credit should read SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Gauri Khan, a well-known interior designer and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, has found herself in legal trouble as an FIR has been registered against her in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

The FIR, which has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 409 (criminal breach of trust), was registered at the Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow.

The managing director of Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited, Anil Kumar Tulsiyani, the director, Mahesh Tulsiyani, and the brand ambassador, Gauri Khan, have all been named in the FIR.

They have been accused of not delivering a flat to a buyer even after receiving payment.

Kirat Jaswant Shah, a resident of Mumbai, has filed the complaint, claiming that he had paid the entire amount for the flat, but had not been handed over possession. The flat in question is located in the Tulsiani Golf View project in the Sushant Golf City area of Lucknow.

The buyer alleges that Gauri Khan’s promotion of the project influenced his decision to buy the flat. She is considered among one of the best interior designers in Bollywood and has decorated the houses of many celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Farah Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.

This FIR against Gauri comes at a time when her husband Shah Rukh has been basking in the success of his recent blockbuster Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed movie has crossed £100 million worldwide.

(ANI)

