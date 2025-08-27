Skip to content
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone named in fraud case linked to Hyundai car defects

Hyundai fraud case SRK Deepika

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been listed in the complaint as brand ambassadors of Hyundai

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 27, 2025
Highlights:

  • An FIR has been registered in Bharatpur against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Hyundai officials.
  • A local resident alleges his Hyundai Alcazar SUV, bought in 2022, developed major defects.
  • The case includes fraud and conspiracy charges under IPC and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • Both actors, Hyundai brand ambassadors, are accused of misleading consumers.
  • Neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Deepika Padukone’s teams have responded yet.

Legal case filed in Bharatpur

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are facing legal trouble after an FIR was filed against them in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The complaint, registered on 25 August at Mathura Gate police station, also names six Hyundai officials.

The case stems from allegations made by Kirti Singh, a Bharatpur resident, who claimed his Hyundai Alcazar SUV, purchased in 2022 for more than ₹23 lakh, developed serious technical issues within months. He further alleged that repeated attempts to get the company to address the problems were unsuccessful.

Court intervention leads to FIR

Singh initially approached police but his grievance was not registered. He then moved the court, which directed police to take action. Following this, an FIR was lodged under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The named Hyundai officials include Managing Director Anso Kim, COO Tarun Garg, Malwa Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Managing Director Nitin Sharma and Director Priyanka Sharma.

Brand ambassadors named in complaint

In addition to Hyundai executives, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been listed in the complaint as brand ambassadors of Hyundai. The petitioner argued that by endorsing the brand, the actors promoted a defective product and misled consumers.

As of now, neither Khan nor Padukone’s representatives have issued a statement regarding the FIR.

Upcoming projects for the actors

Away from the controversy, both stars have busy film schedules. Shah Rukh Khan will next appear in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film reportedly features a large ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone.

Padukone was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. She will next star in Atlee’s sci-fi action project AA22xA6, alongside Allu Arjun.

