Sriram Raghavan’s next with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi titled Merry Christmas

After the great success of Andhadhun (2018), celebrated filmmaker Sriram Raghavan is set to direct his next. News has it that it stars Katrina Kaif and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The latest we hear that Raghavan has finalised the official title of the film.

According to reports, the forthcoming film has been titled Merry Christmas. The core premise of the film is inspired by a short film set in Pune, Maharashtra. Tips Industries’ Ramesh Taurani will serve as producer of the edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Katrina Kaif and Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing screen space for the first time ever. Merry Christmas will also mark their maiden collaboration with Raghavan who is known for helming some of the best thrillers of Bollywood in the last two decades.







His next directorial is also going to be a unique film in many ways. He is planning to make it a fast-paced thriller with no interval. Yes, you read that absolutely right! As per sources, Merry Christmas will have no room for an interval and will be a straight 90-minutes-long film.

While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, we hear that the film will hit the shooting floor in the month of April. The shooting schedule will be of 30 days and some portions will be shot in Mumbai as well.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is busy shooting for her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, alongside newcomers Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are producing under Excel Entertainment. Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, has multiple projects in hand, which are at various stages of development.







