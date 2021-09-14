Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 443,213
Total Cases 33,289,579
Today's Fatalities 339
Today's Cases 25,404
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 443,213
Total Cases 33,289,579
Today's Fatalities 339
Today's Cases 25,404

CRICKET

Lasith Malinga quits international cricket

Lasith Malinga (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

FAST bowler Lasith Malinga, who led Sri Lanka to victory at the 2014 Twenty20 World Cup, on Tuesday (14) quit T20 internationals to complete his retirement as a player.

The 38-year-old, one of the most successful limited-overs bowlers of all time with his distinctive ‘sling’ action, said he would now devote himself to supporting the next generation of cricketers.

Malinga, who was dropped for Sri Lanka’s current T20 series against South Africa, had been considering giving up since leading the team when it lost 2-0 to India in January last year.

“I have decided to retire from T20I cricket marking my retirement from all formats of cricket,” he said on his Facebook page.

“But, I will be continuously supporting the younger generations,” he added.

“While my shoes will rest, my love for the game will never ask for rest.”

Malinga has been a top attraction at the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other limited-overs tournaments around the world.

His greatest moment, however, was leading Sri Lanka to the T20 World Cup title in Bangladesh in 2014.

Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets in the final, with Malinga frustrating the Indian batsmen with yorkers in the death overs.

Malinga is the leading all-time T20 international wicket-taker with 107 scalps. He took 338 wickets in one-day internationals, making him one of the top 10 bowlers in the format.

He is the only bowler with two World Cup hat-tricks to his name and one of only two players to have taken four wickets in four consecutive balls in international cricket.

Malinga has not played a match since leading Sri Lanka in a T20 series against West Indies in March last year. His side lost the series and in his final game, he failed to get any wickets in his three overs that cost 46 runs.

In November, he backed out of the inaugural Lanka Premier League, saying he had not had enough practice to take part.

His return to the top job in December 2018 had been a surprise as he had suffered several injuries that had forced him to sit out several tournaments.

He retired from one-day internationals in July 2019 after a career that began in 2004. His last Test was in 2010, after which he gave up to concentrate on limited-overs cricket.

His teammate from the 2014 final and current MCC president Kumar Sangakkara paid tribute to Malinga’s “awesome career”.

“Your contribution to Sri Lanka and world cricket will stand for all time,” he said on Twitter.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Cricketer’s life saved by defibrillator provided by National Asian Cricket Council
CRICKET
Kohli backed to continue as India captain in all three formats
HEADLINE STORY
Rafiq suggests he will go public with accusations against Yorkshire
HEADLINE STORY
Ganguly: India players were ‘dead scared’ to play fifth Test, IPL not to blame
CRICKET
Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja named new PCB chairman
Sports
Sri Lanka name squad for T20 World Cup
HEADLINE STORY
England and India consider next moves after scrapped Test
CRICKET
Afghan cricket board signals women could still play: report
Sports
What the cricket world is saying after England-India Test cancellation
HEADLINE STORY
ECB chief Harrison says IPL not to blame for India Test cancellation
CRICKET
BCCI offers to reschedule cancelled India-England Test
CRICKET
Paine says teams could boycott T20 World Cup over Afghanistan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Lasith Malinga quits international cricket
Varun Dhawan to headline Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel
Rajkumar Hirani’s next with Shah Rukh Khan to deal with…
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to star in Sanjay Leela…
Asian bakers in fray as Great British Bake Off reveals…
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim: The Final Truth expected…