Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 09, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa’s whereabouts not known; Reports say unknown people on board two Navy ships that left Colombo port

According to sources, the President had been moved out of his residence on Friday, in anticipation of Saturday’s protests.

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Photo by Andy Buchanan – Pool/Getty Images)

By: Krishna bhanu

Embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s whereabouts were not known after he was moved out of his residence on Friday ahead of Saturday’s protests during which thousands of irate anti-government protesters stormed into his official residence in Colombo.

Rajapaksa, who was facing calls for resignation since March, was using the President’s House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office early April.

According to sources, the President had been moved out of his residence on Friday, in anticipation of Saturday’s protests. His whereabouts was unknown as protesters have now occupied both his office and official residence.

Reports have surfaced that luggage was rushed on to the Sri Lanka Navy Ship Gajabahu anchored at the Colombo Port, News 1st channel reported on Saturday.

“The Harbour Master at the Colombo Port said that a group boarded the SLNS Sindurala and SLNS Gajabahu and left the port, it added.

He said he cannot provide details of the manifest or about those who boarded the vessels, the channel said.

Earlier, a viral video on social media showed a VIP motorcade reaching the Colombo international airport where a SriLanka Airlines aircraft was parked.

At least 30 people, including two policemen, were injured in clashes between security personnel and protesters ? some of them holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets – who had gathered in large numbers in the Fort area, demanding President Rajapaksa’s resignation.

Protesters who climbed the walls of the President’s House are now occupying it without damaging any property or indulging in acts of violence.

Video footage from inside the building showed hundreds of protesters packing into rooms and corridors, while hundreds also milled around the grounds outside.

Some video clips showed scores of people taking a dip in the presidential palace pool.

A group of his own parliamentarians have addressed a letter to President Rajapaksa, urging him to step down and appoint a new Prime Minister and an all-party government.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, and other essentials.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Met officer’s bragging of ‘Asian assault cover-up’ points to ‘corrupt attitude’ in policing
News
Who is Tetsuya Yamagami, the gunman suspected in Shinzo Abe assassination?
News
What is ‘Kareeza’ technique and how it can boost your sex life
News
Musk and Twitter: From volatile courtship to messy divorce
News
Sunak urges Javid to support his candidacy for Tory leadership: Report
News
UK’s Boris Johnson moves wedding party planned for official residence
Wimbledon 2022
No doubt he’s going to be aggressive: Djokovic on Kyrgios ahead of Wimbledon…
News
Eng vs Ind: Police arrest fan after racism allegations during Edgbaston Test
News
I don’t really like that silly term that people are throwing out there:…
News
Shinzo Abe shooting: What we know
Sports
Edleen John to leave FA over bullying claims
UK
Universities ban terms like ‘mankind’ and ‘millennial’; many call the idea ‘ridiculous’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Met officer’s bragging of ‘Asian assault cover-up’ points to ‘corrupt…
Who is Tetsuya Yamagami, the gunman suspected in Shinzo Abe…
What is ‘Kareeza’ technique and how it can boost your…
Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa’s whereabouts not known; Reports say unknown…
Karan Johar on becoming a single parent to Yash and…
Amber Heard claims wrong juror gave verdict in Johnny Depp…