Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 429,179
Total Cases 32,036,511
Today's Fatalities 497
Today's Cases 38,353
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 429,179
Total Cases 32,036,511
Today's Fatalities 497
Today's Cases 38,353

HEADLINE STORY

Sri Lanka rejects lockdown to beat Covid ‘bomb’

An army health official inoculates a man with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Colombo on August 5, 2021. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)

By: Sarwar Alam

Sri Lanka’s government rejected on Tuesday (10) mounting calls for an immediate lockdown to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths that is severely stretching hospitals and crematoriums.

Government spokesman and Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the country had not reached a critical stage even as the island nation suffers more than 100 deaths per day on average.

“Curfews or a lockdown is the last resort, but we are not there yet,” Rambukwella told reporters. “Our target is to get everyone over the age of 18 vaccinated by September and thereafter it is in the hands of the gods.”

His comments came despite the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) issuing what it called a “final warning” to the government to restrict the movement of people immediately or risk a bigger catastrophe.

“We have given the final warning to the government to take urgent steps to lock down at least for two weeks,” said a spokesman for the SLMA, a professional body of medical experts.

A junior minister for health, Channa Jayasumana, called the Delta variant of the virus “a powerful bomb which has exploded in Colombo and is spreading elsewhere”.

On Friday the government tightened some restrictions, banning state ceremonies and public gatherings until September 1.

But most activity is allowed, with shops, restaurants and offices open and public transport still operating.

The number of deaths hit a record 111 on Monday with the daily average in the past week crossing 100 — more than double the average of 40 in the previous week.

The number of infections also more than doubled to nearly 3,000 this week.

At one morgue in Colombo on Tuesday morning, workers tested 15 corpses for Covid-19 and then cremated them to clear the way for more bodies.

A Colombo magistrate ordered the immediate disposal of 40 corpses that remained unclaimed by the next of kin.

The Colombo Municipal Council began mass cremations Sunday to clear a backlog after hospital mortuaries ran out of refrigeration space for bodies.

Just over 11.2 million people out of the population of 21 million have been given at least one vaccine jab, while 3.2 million had received both as of Monday.

Sri Lanka has recorded 5,222 deaths to date and almost 333,000 infections, according to official data.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Pakistan questions ‘discrepancies’ in UK’s decision to keep it on red list
INDIA
10 dead, 60 people feared trapped in India landslide
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli says India to blame for ‘crucial’ over-rate points penalty
News
Jab rollout for UK under-18s moving cautiously, expert says
HEADLINE STORY
Riz Ahmed-led fellowship to support Muslim directors and writers
News
London state school students secure more Oxbridge seats than Eton
News
Exclusive: Artificial pancreas trial hailed as ‘new era for healthcare’
News
More than three quarters of UK adults now double-jabbed against Covid
News
Students celebrate A-Level results as top grades set new record
News
Covid situation in India is ‘again getting worse’
News
Greensill: David Cameron took home £7m from company he lobbied for
News
Abusive behaviour towards NHS staff increased during Covid, reveals survey
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Shah Rukh Khan to commence work on Atlee’s film later…
Gurinder Chadha to helm a Bollywood-inspired animated musical
Amitabh Bachchan begins filming the latest season of Kaun Banega…
Nikkhil Advani: It’s a disservice to content by making it…
Amit Kumar to make biopic on Kishore Kumar
Neeraj Chopra eyes world title after Olympics gold