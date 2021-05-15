Sri Lanka gets $80m from World Bank for Covid-19 vaccine deployment

SRI LANKA and the World Bank have signed an $80.5 million additional financing to help the country access and distribute Covid-19 vaccines. The agreement, which happened on Thursday (13), is expected to strengthen the country’s vaccination system and pandemic response.

Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Sajith Attygalle signed on behalf of Sri Lankan government while the World Bank country director for Sri Lanka Faris Hadad-Zervos signed on behalf of the organization.

“Solidarity and support of all stakeholders is key to fight this pandemic,” said Hadad-Zervos. “The World Bank remains responsive to the health priorities of Sri Lanka as well as emergency needs. Effective deployment of the vaccines will help Sri Lanka protect people, build human capital and facilitate inclusive economic recovery.”

This is the second additional financing by the World Bank. The funding will go to the “Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Project” for the purchase and deployment of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines. The motive is to strengthen relevant health systems that are necessary for successful deployment and to prepare for the future.

Commenting on the funding, minister of health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that the government of Sri Lanka is committed to protecting its population from the impacts of the pandemic, and has placed a high priority on strengthening and expanding the Covid-19 vaccination program.

“This useful and timely resource will help us to ensure equitable vaccine deployment among the eligible population of Sri Lanka,” she said.

“Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Project” has been working towards the country’s pandemic management and prevention efforts. The funds deployed have contributed to the provision of essential works, goods, services, and consultancies for emergency pandemic management and prevention activities, including the procurement of medical and surgical consumables.