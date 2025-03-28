Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sri Lanka posts five per cent GDP growth as it ends years of economic decline

The island’s worst economic performance was in 2022, when GDP shrank by 7.3 per cent

Sri Lanka posts five per cent GDP growth as it ends years of economic decline

Sri Lanka's president Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 28, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

CASH-STRAPPED Sri Lanka’s economy grew by five per cent in 2024, marking the first full year of expansion since its unprecedented meltdown in 2022, official data showed last Tuesday (18).

The last quarter of 2024 saw the economy expand by 5.4 per cent, bringing the full calendar year’s GDP growth to five per cent, compared to a contraction of 2.3 per cent in 2023.

The island’s worst economic performance was in 2022, when GDP shrank by 7.3 per cent after the country ran out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports such as food and fuel. “After the two consecutive declines in GDP in 2022 and 2023, Sri Lanka’s economy recorded positive growth in 2024, paving the way for further optimism,” the Department of Census and Statistics said.

Agriculture, industry, and services contributed to the growth, it added. Months of shortages in early 2022 led to street protests, which eventually toppled thenpresident Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

His successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, secured a $2.9 billion (£2.2bn) four-year bailout from the IMF in 2023 after doubling taxes, cutting subsidies, and raising prices. The leftist administration led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who came to power in September, has maintained austerity measures.

Last month the IMF board released the fourth instalment of the bailout loan, saying that Sri Lanka’s programme performance “has been strong”. “Reforms in Sri Lanka are bearing fruit, and the economic recovery has been remarkable,” the IMF’s deputy managing director, Kenji Okamura, said in a statement.

“The recovery is expected to continue in 2025,” he added.

gdp growthsri lanka economysri lanka

Related News

UK-business-district-Getty
Business

Economic growth in 2024 slightly higher than estimated: ONS

Hrithik Roshan to Helm ‘Krrish 4’ – A New Era for Bollywood’s Superhero
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan to direct ‘Krrish 4’: Bollywood’s biggest superhero franchise gets a sequel

King Charles Enjoys Bollywood Melody at Commonwealth Day Event
UK

King Charles welcomed with Bollywood tune at Commonwealth Day ceremony

Patient’s kindness averts terror attack as hospital worker jailed for 37 years
UK

Patient’s kindness averts terror attack as hospital worker jailed for 37 years

More For You

Donald Trump

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said, 'What we’re going to be doing is a 25 per cent tariff on all cars that are not made in the US.'

Getty Images

Trump imposes 25 per cent tariffs on foreign-built cars

US president Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent tariff on imported cars and auto parts, escalating trade tensions with key partners.

The new duties take effect on 3 April and apply to foreign-made cars and light trucks, with additional levies on key auto parts set to follow within the month.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Trump-Getty

The UK is negotiating a tech-focused trade deal with the US, which could help avoid direct tariff impacts.

Getty Images

UK economy faces pressure from Trump’s tariff threats

THE UK’s economy faces a major risk from US president Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs, the country’s fiscal watchdog warned on Wednesday, citing slow growth and a high debt burden as key vulnerabilities.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced cuts to the welfare budget and other spending reductions to meet a key fiscal target aimed at reassuring investors after the 2022 market turmoil under former prime minister Liz Truss.

Keep ReadingShow less
FCA's new five-year plan focuses on economic growth
Nikhil Rathi

FCA's new five-year plan focuses on economic growth

COUNTRY's financial watchdog has launched a new five-year strategy aimed at transforming financial regulation in the UK, focusing on supporting economic growth and improving consumer experiences.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Tuesday (25) outlined four key priorities: becoming a smarter regulator, supporting economic growth, helping consumers make financial decisions, and combating financial crime.

Keep ReadingShow less
modi-trump-getty
Modi shakes hands with Trump before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images)

US trade officials in India for talks as tariff deadline nears

US OFFICIALS arrived in India on Tuesday for trade discussions ahead of the implementation of tariffs announced by president Donald Trump.

The meetings come as the US moves forward with reciprocal tariff measures affecting multiple countries, including India.

Keep ReadingShow less
modi-trump-getty
Modi shakes hands with Trump before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images)

India open to tariff cuts on £17.7 bn worth of US imports: Report

INDIA is considering cutting tariffs on more than half of US imports valued at £17.7 billion as part of ongoing trade negotiations, two government sources told Reuters.

The move, which would be the most significant tariff reduction in years, is aimed at countering reciprocal tariffs.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc