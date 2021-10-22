Website Logo
  • Friday, October 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 453,042
Total Cases 34,143,236
Today's Fatalities 231
Today's Cases 15,786
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 453,042
Total Cases 34,143,236
Today's Fatalities 231
Today's Cases 15,786

News

Specialist support to unpaid carers in central London

By: Sattwik Biswal

THERE are 6.5 million people in the UK who are carers, an estimated three in five who would be called to care for someone.

Carers Network is such local independent charity that has been providing specialist support to unpaid carers in central London since 1991.

Its vision is that every local carer is recognised and leads a healthy, fulfilling life with control over their caring role. Each year, Carers Network engages with over 5,300 unpaid carers in the City of Westminster, the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Carers Network supports carers in coping with their role, by providing training, advice, and community.

“We deliver Carers Hub services that include in-depth carers assessments, an information, advice and guidance service including a phone-line, carer-specific training and social activities like art classes, Zumba and going to the theatre.

“Carers Network also delivers specialist voluntary-funded projects tailored to carers’ unique needs,” it said in a statement.

Carers Network is waiting to hear from local, unpaid carers in the City of Westminster, the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. To make a referral online, use this form.

For general enquiries call 020 8960 3033 or email [email protected]

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
India among select countries ‘developing hypersonic missiles’
News
UK Navy chief starts three-day visit in India
UK
Diwali celebrations return to Trafalgar Square
UK
‘I’ve experienced horrific racism’: Meet the woman who wants York to become first anti-racist city
UK
GPs warn of industrial action against reforms
News
Health inequalities affecting BAME communities in Calderdale
News
‘We didn’t sign up to be killed’
News
Truss says Britain and India must deepen defence, economic ties
News
Exclusive: ‘Challenge biased workplace culture or lose war on talent’
HEADLINE STORY
Seven killed in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp attack
INDIA
Modi to attend Glasgow climate meet, environment minister says
News
Sadiq Khan plans to make London’s public spaces look more diverse
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Karan Kundrra to Shamita Shetty: Here’s looking at four strong…
India among select countries ‘developing hypersonic missiles’
UK Navy chief starts three-day visit in India
Diwali celebrations return to Trafalgar Square
John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 to now arrive a day…
Specialist support to unpaid carers in central London