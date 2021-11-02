Website Logo
SpaceX sets up subsidiary in India, plans to apply for licence

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule on launch Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center after its scheduled launch was delayed on November 01, 2021 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket’s launch has been postponed to at least Saturday because of what reportedly is a minor medical issue with a crew member. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE WORLD’S richest person Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary in India to start local broadband operations, a top official of the company said.

SpaceX’s satellite broadband arm Starlink aims to start broadband services in India from December 2022, with 200,000 active terminals subject to permission from the government.

“Pleased to share that SpaceX now has a 100 per cent owned subsidiary in India. The name is SSCPL – Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited and the incorporation date is Nov 1, 2021. Happy Birthday, SSCPL. We can now start applying for licenses, open bank accounts etc,” Starlink country director India Sanjay Bhargava said in a social media post on Monday (1).

Starlink claims to have received over 5,000 pre-order from India.

The company is charging a deposit of $99 or Rs 7,350 (£72.3) per customer and claims to deliver data speeds in the range of 50 to 150 megabits per second in the beta stage.

Its services will compete with those of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in broadband and it will be a direct competitor to Bharti group-backed OneWeb.

The company is keen to work in rural areas for providing broadband services.

(PTI)

