Southport: Starmer to meet senior police leaders as protests continue

Police charge 17-yr-old boy with killings

Volunteers rebuild the fence outside Southport Islamic Society Mosque, after a violent protest, following a vigil for victims of the knife attack in Southport, Britain July 31, 2024. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

By: Pramod Thomas

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer will meet senior police leaders on Thursday (1), his office said, after a second night of clashes between protesters and police prompted by the deaths of three young girls in a frenzied knife attack at a dance class.

There were angry scenes in London on Wednesday (31) evening as thousands of anti-immigration protesters gathered near Starmer’s Downing Street office and residence chanting “save our kids” and “we want our country back”.

The previous night more than 50 police officers were injured in violent clashes in the English seaside town of Southport, where Monday’s (29) stabbings took place.

Starmer’s office said he would use Thursday’s meeting with police to “offer them the government’s full backing following multiple high-profile incidents of extreme violence and public disorder on our streets”.

“While the right to peaceful protest must be protected at all costs, he will be clear that criminals who exploit that right in order to sow hatred and carry out violent acts will face the full force of the law,” his office added.

The disorder took place after false information was spread on social media that the suspect was a radical Islamist migrant.

Police are legally restricted in the details they can provide about the alleged teenage attacker, but they have said the incident was not terrorism-related and that he was born in Britain, quashing speculation on his origins.

Meanwhile, police have charged a 17-year-old boy with the murder of three young girls and 10 counts of attempted murder in a knife attack at a summer dance class that has shocked the nation and sparked two nights of violent protests.

The teen, who cannot be named due to his age, will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Thursday over Monday’s incident at a “Taylor Swift yoga and dance workshop” summer vacation event for children in the seaside town of Southport.

Large disturbances broke out in the northwest English town on Tuesday (30) after false information was spread on social media that the suspect behind the stabbings was a radical Islamist migrant, with anti-immigrant protesters descending on the town from elsewhere.

In London on Wednesday, thousands gathered near the prime minister’s Downing Street residence, shouting “Save our kids”, “We want our country back” and “Stop the boats”, as well as English football chants. More than 100 people were arrested.

“Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation,” Chief Constable Serena Kennedy told a press conference shortly after midnight.

As well as killing three girls aged six to nine, Monday’s attack in the normally quiet town left eight other children with stab wounds. Five remained in critical condition in hospital, along with two adults who tried to protect them, police have said.

Starmer has denounced as “violent thugs” those who clashed with police over the attack, saying they would “feel the full force of the law”.

More than 50 police officers were hurt in the protests in Southport on Tuesday, when demonstrators set police vans on fire and dismantled garden walls to hurl bricks at officers. In London on Wednesday protesters threw flares and smoke canisters towards Downing Street.

Local people in Southport have denounced the violence.

“What I saw last night was absolutely appalling….It was devastating and it’s kind of taken away from actually what’s gone on, which is the tragedy of those deaths,” resident David Burgess told Sky News.

Hundreds of people in the community have taken part in vigils to mourn the slain children, and laid bouquets of flowers at the site of the incident.

Taylor Swift fans have so far raised more than £325,000 to help families of the victims and for the hospital where some of the children were being treated.

The American singer has said she is in shock over the “loss of life and innocence” and at a “complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families”.

(Reuters)