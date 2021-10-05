Southall Travel refunds customers after Covid disruptions

(Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye Staff

A LEADING travel company has refunded more than £110 million to its customers and the UK government, following a multitude of disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Southall Travel Group also said it repaid all the money from the government’s furlough scheme.

The London-based group is one of the UK’s only major travel companies to have completed all refunds on package holidays which were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Southall Travel, which has been running for four decades, said they invested in both their customer care centre and its refund processing team shortly after the pandemic.

Due to a unique cost structure (scalable for upsizing or downsizing), the group said they were able to adapt, while reducing administration costs by 65 per cent.

Director Kuljinder Bahia said the business “quickly made the decision to ramp up our refund operations in order to meet the demands of customers.”

“Despite our business being significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, we recently made the decision to repay all furlough money received from the UK government, for 2020 and 2021,” Bahia explained.

“We felt it was ethically correct to take this action, and not add to the already extreme pressures on the public purse caused by the unprecedented pandemic.”

He added: “The Covid-19 pandemic has continued to impact our business, however with the incredible success of the vaccine rollout, and the recent positive changes positive to travel restrictions here in the UK, which will make it much easier for people to travel abroad, there is certainly light at the end of the tunnel.”

Southall Travel Group is one of the UK’s leading travel companies, offering flights, hotels, and package holidays to global destinations, including the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent, the USA, and the Far East.