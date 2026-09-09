Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

'South Park' becomes 'South America' as creators mock Apple and Google for backing Trump rename orders

The latest stunt comes shortly after South Park won an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Programme

'South Park' becomes 'South America' as creators mock Apple and Google for backing Trump rename orders

The announcement came with a pointed message aimed at Apple and Google

X/ SouthPark
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 09, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker renamed the show ‘South America’ in an apparent parody of Trump’s renaming efforts.
  • The creators mocked Apple and Google for reflecting Trump’s geographical name changes on their Maps services.
  • The latest stunt comes shortly after South Park won an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Programme and took another swipe at Trump.

South Park has found another way to mock Donald Trump, this time dragging Apple and Google into the joke after the tech giants followed the US president’s controversial geographical renaming moves.

The creators of the animated series, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, announced that South Park would be renamed ‘South America’, parodying Trump’s attempts to rename geographical landmarks in the name of America.

The announcement came with a pointed message aimed at Apple and Google, which changed the names of locations on their Maps apps for US users following Trump’s orders.

South Park takes aim at Apple and Google

“Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA,” Stone and Parker said in their statement.

The joke follows Trump’s decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and his more recent move involving Lake Ontario, which he ordered to be called Lake America.

Apple and Google subsequently reflected the Lake America name in their Maps services for users in the US, giving South Park another target for its trademark political satire.

The show’s official social media account also shared an image of the familiar South Park sign, replacing ‘Park’ with ‘America’.

The Trump jokes keep coming

The latest stunt is far from South Park’s first jab at Trump. The series has repeatedly mocked the president throughout his two terms, with Stone and Parker frequently using exaggerated versions of Trump and his politics as material.

The White House previously branded the show a “fourth-rate” programme after an episode depicted a fictionalised Trump naked in bed with Satan.

Following South Park’s latest Emmy win for Outstanding Animated Programme, the show also took another swipe at the president by sharing an image of its fictionalised Trump with the message: “You finally got your Emmy.”

Even Paramount gets a jab

Stone and Parker also used the announcement to poke fun at the show’s parent company, Paramount.

They thanked “our parent company Paramount - a Skydance Capitulation”, referencing Paramount Skydance and the Trump administration’s approval of its proposed $111 billion (£82.8bn) merger with Warner Bros Discovery.

The merger has since been paused until June 2027 after 12 US states filed lawsuits challenging the deal over competition concerns.

The new season of South Park is set to premiere on 16 September.

donald trumpparamountapplegoogleemmy awards 2026south park
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Hanging by a Wire: Mohammed Ali Naqvi revisits Pakistan's cable car rescue
Entertainment

Hanging by a Wire: Mohammed Ali Naqvi revisits Pakistan's cable car rescue

Dane-Buckley-darling
Entertainment

Dane Buckley embraces Irish Indian roots in debut Edinburgh Fringe show

Never-Had-a-Chance
Entertainment

Amar Chaggar’s Never Had a Chance tackles difficult issues in British Asian community

Arvind-Ethan-David
Entertainment

Sikh detective takes centre stage in Arvind Ethan David's debut novel

More For You

Deepika Padukone hits back at pregnancy trolls with a simple gesture

Ranveer Singh mark daughter Dua's second birthday with a maternity photoshoot revealing Deepika's second pregnancy.

Photo Credit/Instagram/@ranveersingh

Deepika Padukone hits back at pregnancy trolls with a simple gesture

Highlights:

  • Deepika Padukone has liked a social media post urging people to stop speculating about women faking their pregnancies, reports say.
  • It comes as she and Ranveer Singh mark daughter Dua's second birthday with a maternity photoshoot revealing Deepika's second pregnancy, a post that has already drawn over seven million likes.
  • The scrutiny echoes almost exactly what Deepika faced during her first pregnancy in 2024, when online speculation questioned whether her baby bump was even real.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marked their daughter Dua's second birthday this week with a monochrome maternity photoshoot, revealing Deepika's second pregnancy alongside the toddler. The post went viral within hours, racking up millions of likes, with plenty of fans also unable to get over how much Dua has come to resemble her father. It also appears to have reopened a conversation Deepika has been here for once already.

What actually happened this time?

Reports say Deepika liked a post specifically addressing the pattern of speculation around women's pregnancies, carrying a simple, direct message: "Let her have this moment." She didn't need to write a lengthy statement of her own. A like on a post making that exact point was enough to make clear where she stands on a conversation that, for her, isn't new.

Keep ReadingShow less