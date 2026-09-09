'South Park' becomes 'South America' as creators mock Apple and Google for backing Trump rename orders

Highlights

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker renamed the show ‘South America’ in an apparent parody of Trump’s renaming efforts.

The creators mocked Apple and Google for reflecting Trump’s geographical name changes on their Maps services.

The latest stunt comes shortly after South Park won an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Programme and took another swipe at Trump.

South Park has found another way to mock Donald Trump, this time dragging Apple and Google into the joke after the tech giants followed the US president’s controversial geographical renaming moves.

The creators of the animated series, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, announced that South Park would be renamed ‘South America’, parodying Trump’s attempts to rename geographical landmarks in the name of America.

The announcement came with a pointed message aimed at Apple and Google, which changed the names of locations on their Maps apps for US users following Trump’s orders.

South Park takes aim at Apple and Google

“Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA,” Stone and Parker said in their statement.

The joke follows Trump’s decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and his more recent move involving Lake Ontario, which he ordered to be called Lake America.

Apple and Google subsequently reflected the Lake America name in their Maps services for users in the US, giving South Park another target for its trademark political satire.

The show’s official social media account also shared an image of the familiar South Park sign, replacing ‘Park’ with ‘America’.

The Trump jokes keep coming

The latest stunt is far from South Park’s first jab at Trump. The series has repeatedly mocked the president throughout his two terms, with Stone and Parker frequently using exaggerated versions of Trump and his politics as material.

The White House previously branded the show a “fourth-rate” programme after an episode depicted a fictionalised Trump naked in bed with Satan.

Following South Park’s latest Emmy win for Outstanding Animated Programme, the show also took another swipe at the president by sharing an image of its fictionalised Trump with the message: “You finally got your Emmy.”

Even Paramount gets a jab

Stone and Parker also used the announcement to poke fun at the show’s parent company, Paramount.

They thanked “our parent company Paramount - a Skydance Capitulation”, referencing Paramount Skydance and the Trump administration’s approval of its proposed $111 billion (£82.8bn) merger with Warner Bros Discovery.

The merger has since been paused until June 2027 after 12 US states filed lawsuits challenging the deal over competition concerns.

The new season of South Park is set to premiere on 16 September.