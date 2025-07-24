‘South Park’ lands £1.1 billion Paramount+ deal as creators secure 50 new episodes after behind-the-scenes dispute

Highlights:

After months of negotiations and behind-the-scenes legal tension, South Park will now officially stream on Paramount+. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed a massive £1.1 billion (₹11,600 crore) deal with Paramount Global, ensuring the future of the long-running adult animation for another five years.

The agreement includes 50 brand-new episodes, with all 26 previous seasons moving to Paramount+ globally. The show's 27th season, which was delayed due to contractual disagreements, premieres on Comedy Central this week, followed by streaming availability the next day.

Why is South Park moving to Paramount+?

The shift from HBO Max to Paramount+ marks a significant win for the latter in the streaming wars. With HBO Max previously holding domestic streaming rights in a £385 million (₹4,000 crore) deal, Paramount’s move regains control of one of its most valuable franchises.

What does the new South Park deal include?

Under the terms of the agreement, Comedy Central will remain the first broadcaster of new South Park episodes. Each episode will then stream on Paramount+ in the US and globally the following day.

In total, the deal guarantees 50 new episodes across five seasons. Parker and Stone’s studio, Park County, also retains a unique clause entitling it to about 50% of streaming revenue, one of the main reasons why the duo continue to secure record-breaking deals.

Despite previous legal threats and public frustration over delays, the new contract aligns the show’s creative future with Paramount+ as the central hub.

What caused the delay in South Park season 27?

Season 27 was originally slated for 9 July but was pushed to 23 July due to delays in finalising the contract. A major source of friction was the involvement of incoming Paramount president Jeff Shell and the influence of Skydance Media, which is in the process of acquiring the company.

Park County accused Shell of interfering with negotiations involving Warner Bros Discovery and Netflix. The creators even brought in high-profile attorney Bryan Freedman during the dispute, showing the seriousness of the standoff.

Paramount reportedly settled for a shorter, five-year term at £1.1 billion (₹11,600 crore) after shelving a larger, 10-year proposal due to Skydance’s reservations about long-term streaming investments.

What’s next for South Park?

Fans can expect new weekly episodes starting 23 July on Comedy Central. This deal also paves the way for more South Park content to live exclusively on Paramount+, potentially including new specials or spinoffs.

In a joint statement, Parker and Stone said they were “grateful for the trust placed in us” and promised to “build something special” with the extended deal. Chris McCarthy, Paramount’s co-CEO, hailed them as “creative forces” who continue to push boundaries and deliver global hits.





With this agreement in place, Paramount+ strengthens its library and stakes a major claim in the adult animation space, while South Park remains one of the most profitable and culturally resonant TV shows of its generation.